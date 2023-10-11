Pure offers Evergreen energy and rackspace cost guarantees

Your power and datacentre rackspace paid for by the storage supplier, with efficiency guarantees measured in watts per terabyte and rackspace per terabyte. Those are key additions made by Pure Storage as it elaborated its Evergreen consumption purchase offers at its Accelerate event in London this week.

Pure also showcased a customer that claimed total cost of ownership (TCO) savings of 70% to 80% through use of Evergreen purchasing (see box below). The flash storage specialist also further enhanced its move towards a wider data management portfolio with the announcement of Pure Protect disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and a range of customer self-service and benchmarking features.

Key announcements centred on Evergreen One and Evergreen Flex, with Pure saying it would pay for power and rackspace and would provide a space and power efficiency guarantee on Evergreen Forever customer commitments.

Evergreen One and Flex are Pure Storage’s pay-as-you-go procurement models, while Forever involves upfront purchase with built-in upgrades.

Customers will not need to provide energy supplier invoices or other documentation. Pure will set guarantees at the International Energy Agency’s kilowatt-hour rate for the country where hardware is deployed.

“We’ve always promised these things,” said Pure’s general manager for digital experience, Prakash Darji. “And the skeptics have always said, ‘When are you going to break your promise?’ But now we’re going to put it in the contract, and once you’re on Pure, it’s the last data migration you’ll make. We will give a performance and capacity guarantee, and if we get it wrong, we will update the hardware.”

Among the dashboard-focused additions announced were data protection resilience scoring and benchmarking that go beyond monitoring Pure products and drill down into backup products used by the customer. Scores of 0-5 will show, for example, resilience, or in other cases energy efficiency, with clickable advice on the next best steps to take.

Automation is a key feature of the way Pure wants to allow customers to interact with it. Darji drew an analogy with self-driving cars, where you can opt to drive yourself or allow the car to do more: “That’s the choice ... The direction is towards handing it over to the vendor.”