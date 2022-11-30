From capex to opex: Storage procurement options bloom

We are in an age of unprecedented flexibility in storage procurement. The cloud has been a huge driver, making the concept of pay-as-you-go a norm of far-reaching influence.

The fundamental pull of pay-as-you-go is flexibility in use, deployment, upgrades, scalability, speed of development and roll-out, and with the promise of better cost efficiency.

Storage has long been the most monolithic of components, dependent on forklift upgrades and multi-year refresh cycles, and all the disruption that comes with them.

But storage suppliers have adapted. Customers can have capacity delivered in much more flexible ways, with procurement options that range from full ownership – which sectors such as the public sector need – to pay-as-you-go with storage capacity and performance upgrades triggered via AIOps monitoring.

In this article, we look at consumption model-based purchasing – primarily for on-site hardware – and what is on offer from the main suppliers.

Storage continuum: Own-it-outright to as-a-service What we are seeing among storage suppliers is the emergence of consumption models of purchasing for on-site capacity that mirror the ways we buy cloud services. Cloud – in the sense of services delivered remotely – is not always suited to the ways customers work. Some avoid the cloud for reasons of performance, compliance, or risk to security or availability. And so, although true pay-as-you-go storage may have its roots in the cloud, there are now on-site options that bring the same levels of flexibility. These can range from opex-based consumption models in which the hardware remains the supplier’s property and customers pay only for the capacity they use, to fully owned capex spend but where hardware upgrades, as required, are built in. At the opex end of things, customers usually commit to base levels of usage, while upgrades to storage and controller hardware are delivered as required. At the capex end of the spectrum, customers can purchase storage hardware outright. But here, some suppliers now offer the option to buy the hardware while still benefiting from upgrades to storage hardware, with monitoring and predictive analytics.