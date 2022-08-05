Podcast: How storage AIOps is revolutionising hybrid cloud ops

We talk to Steve Manzanero, European systems engineering director at Tintri, about AIOps in storage and the benefits it can bring to storage management.

In this podcast, we look at how organisations can benefit from being able to analyse storage infrastructure operations trends as it works with compute and virtualisation layers.

Manzanero talks about how increased visibility into the nuts and bolts of storage infrastructure can help organisations react to the needs of workloads and place data and compute where it is best for cost and performance reasons.

Adshead: How are artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) becoming integrated into storage infrastructure and why?

Manzanero: It’s interesting, when we look at AI and ML, I think it is fundamentally one of the most game-changing technologies we’ve seen in a long time. In the same way as in 1948 the transistor was first put together.

We’re starting to see trends in our business, especially in our customer base, that are looking to bring some intelligence into technology that, in some cases, dates back to the 1950s.