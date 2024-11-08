Storage explained: Consumption models of storage procurement

Storage has long been the monolith of datacentre components. Deployed in forklift upgrades on multi-year refresh cycles, shiny new arrays have not taken long to lose their sheen and become complex to manage and laggardly in performance.

Meanwhile, the cloud has emerged and made pay-as-you-go a norm that perpetually retains the sheen of newness for the customer. It brings flexibility in use, deployment, upgrades, scalability, speed of development and roll-out, and with the promise of better cost efficiency.

And so storage suppliers have adapted. Procurement options now range from full ownership with lifetime upgrades to pay-as-you-go with storage capacity and performance upgrades triggered via AIOps monitoring.

In this article, we look at consumption models of storage, the pros and cons and what’s available from vendors.

What is the traditional storage (and IT) refresh cycle? The traditional storage refresh cycle takes place every three years and entails the entire replacement of all storage infrastructure by new hardware. It is a capital purchase in which ownership is transferred entirely to the customer, with licensing and support contracted from the supplier from then on. There are some benefits to the traditional storage refresh cycle. These include that the customer gets a brand new set of hardware, with adequate capacity and sufficient storage controller power, plus confidence in the security and software update status of the equipment. Customers will likely see a huge improvement in performance following a refresh. Often, new equipment will be more energy efficient and need way less maintenance, both of which cut costs. Scalability will be enhanced and new systems are more likely to provide better flexibility and integration with newer components of the wider infrastructure. Here, think cloud connectivity or containers, for example.

What are the key challenges of the traditional refresh cycle? Most things that are benefits in traditional procurement cycles can also become downsides. While equipment may arrive shiny, new and work well, with huge amounts of capacity to move into, performance will likely degrade over time. With storage, increases in the volume of data held can affect performance and reliability. Technologies move on, and what was good two years ago might be in sore need of an upgrade now – and old hardware might just not scale easily after a certain point in its lifespan. There are also limits to improvements that can come via software patching. The concatenation of updates over time can result in a complex build-up of infrastructure patches. Older hardware will tend to suffer performance degradation and likely more outages. Meanwhile, outdated hardware will struggle to meet the needs of newer software and applications. And then, when the time comes to upgrade infrastructure, there is likely to be huge disruption as installation, migration and go-lives take place. Buying storage hardware outright entails a transfer of risk from the vendor to the customer. The customer may pay for maintenance going forward, but ultimately it’s the customer’s business that suffers if outages occur and/or the infrastructure falls short of what’s required.

What is capex vs opex? Capital expenditure (capex) is money spent to buy or upgrade physical, non-consumable assets. It’s a one-time investment with ownership transferred to the buyer. Capex can’t usually be deducted from taxes, but fixed assets can be depreciated over time to spread out expense over the lifetime of the asset. Operational expenditure (opex) is money spent on day-to-day running costs that can be one-time or recurring. In storage and IT, the obvious example is payment for cloud services. Opex is listed in financial statements and can be deducted for the year in which it occurs, and it is listed on the company’s balance sheet. Opex is included in calculations of operating income, which is then used to calculate net income, or the bottom line. Notably, some organisations – in the UK public sector, for example – have mostly paid for infrastructure via capex purchases, but that is changing. Why is all this relevant to storage purchasing? The emergence of the cloud and models of operating and purchasing that have arisen from it have brought opex as a commonly used method of expenditure for storage and IT.

What is the cloud operating model and what are its benefits for storage purchasing? The cloud operating model arose with the consumption methods of purchasing prevalent in the cloud. Instead of owning infrastructure in the cloud, customers consume it. The cloud operating model has a number of benefits for hardware procurement, including storage. Key among these are that the organisation is not locked into the three-year refresh cycle, and can avoid all the downsides that come with it. Storage hardware can be paid for on an as-you-go basis. That means the vendor makes sure equipment is updated, capacity is increased to meet current and future needs and breakdowns are attended to. That also means no disruptive forklift upgrades every three years, and no necessity to suffer increasing levels of infrastructure inefficiency as it ages. Equipment can be updated on an ongoing basis, with the latest hardware and required capacity always on tap. Often that’s taken care of via remote monitoring in which some vendors allow for cloud-like purchasing of increased capacity and performance, while also monitoring for technical issues in the infrastructure stack. Costs can come down or can be matched more effectively to ongoing needs as organisations pay for storage on a pay-as-you-go basis. All that can also mean fewer on-premise employees for support and maintenance while existing employees are freed to focus on more strategic projects.

What are the downsides of capex storage purchasing and the cloud model? While capex procurement entails a transfer of risk to the purchasing organisation, consumption (opex) procurement brings different concerns and risks. This can include some loss of control. Where outright ownership can bring a feeling of control and security to the organisation, handing over ongoing maintenance and upgrades to a third party may entail the opposite. It’s potentially a double-edged sword, because to hand over responsibility is exactly what the customer wants from as-a-service purchasing. If all goes well, that’s a benefit. But when things go wrong in the traditional model, everything remains in the customer’s hands. That might not be the case where a vendor monitors and controls on-premise infrastructure. In particular, there may be security and compliance needs that a cloud service provider cannot adequately meet, which can mean as-a-service procurement just doesn’t fit some organisations. Some kind of relationship management with the vendor is absolutely essential for any customer in a cloud operating model so that supply of services and their performance can be monitored and managed. Finally, it can be argued that paying for storage infrastructure as a service brings supplier lock-in.

What consumption models of purchasing do storage vendors offer? Storage vendors offer consumption purchasing that range from pure opex as-a-service models to fully owned capex spend, but with contracted hardware upgrades. In as-a-service models, customers usually commit to base levels of usage with upgrades to storage and controller hardware delivered as required. At the capex end of the spectrum, customers can purchase storage hardware while still benefiting from upgrades to storage hardware, with monitoring and predictive analytics.