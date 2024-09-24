Pure punts raft of unifying features in FlashBlade file and object

Pure Storage has announced new features in its FlashBlade file and object flash storage family, including zero-move tiering, secure multi-tenancy, always-on quality of service, artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for file and an entry-level array.

The feature updates were dubbed “reinventing file storage” by Pure at its Accelerate London event this week. That idea aims to convey the concept of an easily managed and upgraded pool of storage for unstructured data. For Pure, that plays off its unified FlashBlade storage architecture for file and object, the single management plane of Fusion and its existing Purity operating system, the Pure1 management layer and its Evergreen consumption model.

FlashBlade is Pure’s fast file and object family, which unifies file access and object storage in a single array to provide rapid access to large-capacity storage. It’s aimed at what have traditionally been secondary storage use cases – backup, archive and analytics datastores – but which have evolved to require rapid input/output for analysis, recovery and so on.

FlashBlade is all-QLC, but with a distributed scheme that allows part of the QLC drive to be configured like very fast SLC flash.

The first of the new feature offerings is secure multi-tenancy in FlashBlade. According to field chief technology officer Patrick Smith, this is aimed at MSPs and other customers that want single physical hardware but with segregated namespaces and dissimilar workloads.

“Customers can be confident they can provide independent domains to customers,” he said. “Now, FlashBlade is able to be segregated in terms of authentication, clients and data, which all happens at the level of the Purity operating system.”

Next in FlashBlade is always-on quality of service, which aims to ensure workloads don’t introduce resource contention across the underlying storage platform. It’s a way of making sure there’s no noisy-neighbour problem – contention for disk resources – on FlashBlade deployments, said Smith. “It’s another thing needed to run multiple systems for different customers,” he added.