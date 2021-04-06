Where now for storage? Hitachi, IBM and Pure Storage

In this second article of two, we look at Hitachi, IBM and Pure Storage.

The cloud and consumption models of procurement are incredibly important for these three, too. But with interests in industry way beyond IT (Hitachi) and a vast services – and mainframe – infrastructure (IBM), two of these three throw a different profile from the other giants we looked at previously, Dell EMC and HPE.

Meanwhile, Pure is a pure storage player, and like NetApp, makes a play towards containers but also secondary storage use cases.

Hitachi After Hitachi’s ditching of the Data Systems part of its branding and adoption of the Vantara suffix, it seemed to veer away from a big storage focus. Hitachi is a large organisation with business way beyond just IT, and the move seemed to represent it scaling back on enterprises to concentrate on specialised storage systems for large industrial users – but last year it went some way to coming back towards the datacentre again. In April, the supplier expanded its flagship Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) with the E990 midmarket array, an NVMe-equipped enterprise version of a storage system that Hitachi Vantara has sold mostly to heavy industry in recent years. It scales to 1.4 PB in 13U of rack space. In December, it expanded the line-up further with 2U E590 and E790 models. The new Hitachi storage arrays each scale to 360 TB of raw NVMe flash. The supplier also added a Hitachi HNAS 5000 file appliance with hardware-enabled data reduction, and previewed Hitachi Virtual Storage as a Service consumption pricing. An update in June to the flagship Hitachi Storage Virtualization Operating System (SVOS) added support for software-defined storage on commodity servers. SVOS was previously supported by other suppliers’ hardware, but only via the VSP controller. In July, Hitachi Content Platform G-11 object storage nodes were refreshed with startup WekaIO’s parallel file system. This year, the company previewed its plans to address the growing use of persistent storage for Kubernetes containers. Like other suppliers, it has a consumption model, EverFlex.