What’s the latest with retail mobile apps?

There’s an app for that. No, it’s not 2009 all over again when Apple used that slogan to promote its iPhone 3G. And it’s not 2010, when the word “app” was selected as the American Dialect Society’s word of the year, reflecting its widespread use and growing presence in everyday language as the smartphone era unfolded before our very eyes.

It’s 2025, and in UK retail there is something of a mobile app renaissance under way – and it’s playing out in a new technological era strongly influenced by developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and demand for video content, and with Google’s position as the favoured window to the web under threat.

Sienne Veit was one of retail’s original mobile innovators, having been Marks & Spencer’s head of mobile and research and development between 2007 and 2012 before spending a year as head of mobile at Morrisons. She then moved to senior digital product roles at John Lewis and had a three-year tenure as Kingfisher’s chief product officer (CPO) during a time the business accelerated its digital transformation.

“Past apps were just websites wrapped inside an app,” she says. “They had no ambition to use the full phone capability or to better connect the user and the world they were in, such as by enabling rich in-store experiences using location, camera, or NFC/Bluetooth.”

Veit, who founded the consultancy Invisible Stuff after leaving Kingfisher in 2023 and is an expert in retail apps having built several from the ground up, says we’re “on the cusp of a revolution” digitally. She thinks it will make mobile apps ever more important for retailers.

“Google will no longer be the sole front door to your brand,” she says, hinting at the rise in other search and query platforms such as ChatGPT. “This enables a truly app-first era. Customers have their phones with them 24/7 with integrated payment and identity – and with all the proper security wrapped around these capabilities. The way is paved now for the phone to be the central connector to brands and experiences that are genuinely personal and which grow over time.”

But there are several different tech roadmaps retailers and brands can follow, she adds.

Build it and they will come Veit’s blueprint for a compelling retailer mobile app in 2025 starts with building a comprehensive app strategy aligned with the wider business strategy. “At John Lewis, we could see from data that our app customers were our best customers, and that customers who started using the app shopped more frequently shopped across all channels and were three times more valuable,” she says. “So, our strategy was to be app-first and to use the web for acquisition and the app for retention and relationship building to drive valuable customer interactions. The app became the home of loyalty – the glue between our channels.” Baby and parent product retailer Mamas and Papas launched its first mobile app in February using tech company Poq’s platform. Jo Molineux, the retailer’s digital director, said at the time of launch that it “brings together expert advice, product recommendations and a seamless shopping experience. Whether browsing while awaiting a new arrival or during a 3am night feed, parents can easily access the support and inspiration they need, whenever they need it.” Her comments suggest the app is going to be much more than a place for transactions. Once a retailer has decided what features it wants in a mobile app, Veit’s advice is to look at whether it is possible to build it internally with existing engineering capability, adding: “If not, ask what third parties excel at creating these kinds of apps and how well will they partner and work with your broader teams – not just to make the thing, but to build your capability internally. You also need to think about what tooling you want to unlock data and whether your existing tools work well in native apps or app frameworks.” According to the ex-Kingfisher CPO, it is difficult to find A/B testing platforms that have specific testing capability for apps. If a retailer wants to do this to test, validate and demonstrate return on investment (ROI), they may require a specific supplier such as Airship, she says. Additionally, Veit urges retailers to see where most of their traffic originates from and decide whether the app is going to be iOS-first or Android-first accordingly. “For John Lewis, this tended to be iOS; for Kingfisher, there were more Android trade users. So, we used an engineering approach that enabled us to build once and use it in both by using Kotlin Media Manager, but there are other frameworks.”

AI and tech sophistication In May, online fashion retailer MandM built a mobile app for both iOS and Android, which utilises Google Cloud and Contentstack technologies and provides AI-powered search and browsing for what the retailer says results in improved product discoverability. Ocado’s newly launched app, which the retailer is migrating existing customers across to at the time of writing, also promises better product discoverability as well as a “recipe binder” to store away inspiration for meals Ocado can supply the ingredients for. Content and features that add to the stickiness of a platform are favoured by retailers in the current app space. Live shopping is starting to play a more integral part in retailers’ mobile apps too, with Zara paving the way for more wide scale adoption of this feature in Europe. Zara is livestreaming in the UK and Europe after successful trials in China, with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter starring in special broadcasts where shoppers can purchase the clothes off their back by clicking through to product pages as the broadcast takes place. For MandM, the ability to continually evolve is important. Its app, built alongside Valtech, comes to market with a scalable framework using Google’s Flutter software that promises an opportunity to make user interface updates when required.



Tom Goode, customer and e-commerce director at MandM, which appointed former Notonthehighstreet vice-president of technology Dan Lake as a director in June, said of the new app: “We’ve not only gained technological sophistication, but also new ways of working and thinking when it comes to product innovation and prioritisation.” Veit acknowledges some of the new capabilities generative AI (GenAI) is providing “are genuinely useful and exciting for shopping, especially regarding voice and vision. Remember that your phone has both LiDAR [light detection and ranging] and an excellent camera and microphone,” she says. “They should be used to deliver exceptional experiences that delight customers and make sense commercially. One of these experiences built on AI is Screwfix Lens, which is only available in the app and allows the customer to take a picture of a ‘thing’ and find it. Now customers don’t need to know the ‘thing’s’ name when searching.” More intricate detail can be found on this via Kingfisher-Technology’s Medium account. Machine learning engineer Elliot Ford wrote on the website in July: “Behind that simple user experience, we’re using sophisticated yet robust and reliable AI tools. Building on top of production-ready components, including Google’s Vector Search and Vertex AI Pipelines, allows us to focus on tailoring our solution to our customers’ needs.” Jay Johnson, CEO of Poq, talks of the potential greater imminent influence of extended reality in retail. He is very clear that augmentation, not virtual reality, is the route to take here, and the app can support these experiences. “Apple Vision Pro has got it right in the sense of allowing the user to adjust the amount of augmentation,” he says. “That’s where we’re going to see the big advance, because if anyone has tried the full VR experience, it’s like running a marathon with a bucket on your head. I think that doesn’t lend itself as much to shopping as being able to dial in a layer of information.” Johnson envisages consumers soon might see someone wearing a pair of shoes in public, and a scan of a mobile app might trigger an AI assistant to inform the user of colour and size availability at a nearby shop. That’s not unlike what Screwfix has achieved with Lens. Veit also calls on retailers to have a “robust” App Store optimisation capability in place to ensure the app remains visible, and to think about the app as part of wider data strategy. App notifications should also be connected to a retailer’s marketing automation systems, she advises.