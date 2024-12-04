From front to back: tech vice-president Dan Lake on Notonthehighstreet.com’s tech strategy

The big news from online marketplace Notonthehighstreet.com (NOTHS) in the build-up to peak trading is its new partnership with delivery platform Deliveroo, announced in September.

NOTHS is one of the early wave of non-food-specific retail businesses partnering with Deliveroo to add speedy fulfilment options to their offering. Screwfix led the charge in 2023, and others such as B&Q, Ann Summers, Wilko, and The Perfume Shop have followed suit in 2024, opening up rapid delivery via the Deliveroo app to London consumers who need their items pronto.

Launching with 15 brands under the umbrella of NOTHS, the partnership enables Deliveroo customers to order personalised gifts on-demand for the first time – via the presence of luxury jewellery and accessories retailer and NOTHS partner Hurley Burley on the app – as well as access to goods from a variety of small non-food businesses.

Paul Wilkinson, Deliveroo product director, paid compliment to his company’s integrations team on a LinkedIn post in October, saying their work means consumers have up-to-date product and availability information “at their fingertips” from launch.

“These use a new dedicated API [application programming interface] that we have designed from the ground up for grocery and retail partners, and it has taken a whole village of amazing people to build and ship this,” he wrote.



Contrastingly, the direct tech integration with NOTHS is non-existent at present, according to Dan Lake, vice-president for technology at the online marketplace. The hardware and software integrations are through the NOTHS brand partners, with a NOTHS logo accompanying brand pages on the Deliveroo app to signify the connection.

“It’s an obvious brand partnership that is beneficial to the business,” Lake says of the Deliveroo tie-up, which he says generates “unprompted NOTHS brand awareness”.

“We’ve not invested anything from a tech point of view, but if it goes very well and we want to scale across the UK, there will be some tech investment needed. This approach buys us time to make our platform easier for integrating into third parties.”

And therein lies the crux of the technology challenge NOTHS faces right now. So much of the focus for the business in its 18 years of operating, since being founded by Holly Tucker in 2006, has been on the consumer experience and its front-end capabilities.

But in the past two years, since Lake’s arrival from high-flying fitness brand and retailer Gymshark, simplifying behind the scenes and exploring where a “buy, not build” approach to technology might be more appropriate has been the name of the game.

Front to back “We’ve underinvested in the back end,” Lake says. “In the two years I’ve been here, we’ve gone through a lot of change and been purposeful. It’s about going back to what the company was about in the first place –shouting about and supporting small businesses in the UK.” From a tech perspective, he says, it has been important to articulate NOTHS’s definition of customer is a “dual definition” – encompassing the end consumer, but also the small brands selling through the platform. “It sounds obvious – and it is obvious internally – but it can get missed on how we decide what we’re going to focus on and invest into,” he says. Lake’s senior leadership position reports directly to CEO Leanne Osbourne, and he has the responsibility of looking after tech products across the organisation. He acknowledges he joined NOTHS “primarily for the tech challenge”, identifying it as a reverse job to what he faced at Gymshark, where he was engineering director. When Gymshark went through its exponential growth period, which resulted in its 2020 unicorn status as a £1bn-valued privately-owned business, it needed to internally build out tech to support its core Shopify foundations. At NOTHS, there’s a need to more comprehensively work with tech partners and stop relying on building everything in house. “At NOTHS, we’re trying to end up in the same space but from the opposite end,” Lake says, adding that the business is looking to buy more tech rather than build it in house. “My view is we should only invest in or own things that are strategically important to us or we would have operational challenges without – we have too much stuff that falls into the commoditised bracket.” In what might be welcome news for the retail technology ecosystem, NOTHS is now looking for products on the market – where there is commoditisation. Albeit, there is not a bottomless pit for investment. Lake talks of the need for products within a retail organisation’s tech stack to contribute to strategic and operational performance. With so much built in house, NOTHS finds itself with components that are no longer contributing to either and are “holding us back” – it’s a typical retail legacy system tale of entanglement. “Everything is owned and maintained, so my focus is on identifying what’s now been commoditised and what have other people done a better job of building – and we can then think about what we can chop away at. After all, we’re not a tier one tech company.”