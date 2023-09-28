Retailers and customers alike open to AI, but calls for caution

Almost six in 10 retailers plan to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and computer vision (CV) technologies within the next year, according to a survey of global retail directors published this year.

The AI in retail study from retail tech hardware company Honeywell, released in August, sought the views of 1,000 industry leaders across the US and EMEA. It found that 38% of respondents are already using these technologies for select use cases or regions, 35% are using them on a larger scale, and 24% are in a pilot phase or in discussions.

Notably, only 3% said they were not using these technologies at all, suggesting the hype around the emergence of AI and similar tech is warranted to an extent. Almost half (48%) of respondents identified AI, ML, and CV as the top technologies expected to have a significant impact on the retail industry over the next three to five years.

Moreover, consumers seem open to AI’s usage by retailers – as long as it helps drive better shopping experiences. A separate survey by e-tail trade association IMRG, in conjunction with global software company Adobe Commerce, shows that people appreciate online retailers that offer personalised customer experiences, and they are generally welcoming of AI if it provides benefits such as relevant search and product recommendations.

According to that research, which questioned 1,000 UK adults and was published in August, 62% of customers said personalised content is an important part of their online experience and 75% said they are more loyal to brands that are strongly personalised to their interests.

Understanding the benefits of AI It is becoming apparent AI can bring retailers benefits in all areas of their operations. The Honeywell survey shows the main reasons retailers would deploy new technologies such as AI were improving customer experience (59%), driving greater productivity (49%), and achieving cost efficiencies or a return on investment (44%). Survey respondents predict AI, ML, and CV will bring the greatest value to four key functions in retail. This golden quartet for AI usefulness, in the eyes of industry leaders, is automating day-to-day tasks such as picking and scheduling; supporting customer service, including live chat; creating targeted customer marketing campaigns; and improving inventory management. Paula Bobbett, chief digital officer at health and beauty retailer Boots, says the AI benefits for retailers fall into three camps: customer, colleague, and process. “For colleagues, it should make their lives easier – for example, by quickly allowing them to ideate, automating copy and content generation, or even enabling them to more easily find internal answers to their questions,” she notes. Answers to questions such as “What’s the HR policy on x?” and “How were my sales last week and what drove them?” could be fast-tracked using AI, Bobbett notes. As for processes, AI should be able to automate time-consuming processes in retail or simplify supply chains, she adds. Honeywell’s research suggests new tech will complement the future workforce, with most retailers stating AI, ML, and CV will be used primarily as tools to augment and maximise their workforce, rather than to replace employees. Only 7% of those surveyed said their primary purpose for these solutions would be to reduce human labour. The new technologies, Honeywell indicates, can enable better utilisation of the workforce through predictive analytics, which in the best cases will lead to improved job satisfaction and more time for people to focus on higher-value tasks. Retailers questioned said the three primary barriers to widespread adoption of AI and other emerging and potentially transformative technologies are budget restrictions (39%), difficulty in demonstrating business value (29%), and lack of internal expertise to maintain the technology (21%). Marcel Borlin, chief technology officer at department store group Harvey Nichols, says lots of the conversation around AI right now could be categorised as hype. “But it’s a tech that will mature pretty quickly and there will be user cases where AI can be used in all retail,” he adds. Borlin says AI is and will be implemented by volume retailers where there is scale and the breadth of data, saying “that is where AI can make a big difference”. “Weather models for supermarkets, for example. AI will get better at predicting the weather to aid demand forecasting,” he says, adding that retailers will be able to better make decisions over stock for specific seasonal occasions. Global grocery group Carrefour was one of the first retailers to publicly detail its work deploying digital features based around OpenAI’s generative AI ChatGPT technology. One is an advice robot for shopping on its French site, which includes description sheets for Carrefour brand products and support for purchasing procedures. Carrefour, which brought the features to life in collaboration with OpenAI partners Bain & Company and Microsoft, also launched Hopla, a chatbot based on ChatGPT, which will be integrated into its French site. The natural-language AI can help consumers with their daily shopping based on budget, food constraints or menu ideas. Internally, the retail group also revealed it is using generative AI for internal purchasing processes. Development of this initially started with the non-retail purchasing division, helping with tasks such as drafting invitations to tender and analysing quotes. “AI has an application in the supply chain, especially global ones which are very complicated and need to be as efficient as possible from a cost point of view and environmental perspective,” Borlin remarks. “AI will be able to help create balanced supply chains that have the best impact on the planet but also do not cost a fortune. “The world is becoming more complex, so you need more complex mathematic models and more complex computing power. Therefore, to make the best use of all the data and optimise everything from supply chain to the customer offer through personalisation is all possible and so there should be an appetite for it.”