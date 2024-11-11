UK Bolt drivers win legal claim to be classed as workers

UK drivers working for ride-hailing and food delivery app Bolt should be classed as staff rather than self-employed, the Employment Tribunal has ruled.

Being classified as workers means more than 100,000 Bolt drivers are now entitled to better workplace conditions and protections for the first time under UK employment law, including the right to be paid the national minimum wage, and to receive statutory minimum holiday pay and rest breaks, as well as protection from unlawful discrimination and whistleblowing.

The Employment Tribunal specifically rejected Bolt’s claim that drivers are self-employed contractors running their own businesses, finding instead that the terms and conditions the firm applies to its relationship with drivers, as well as the level of control it has over their day-to-day work, means they are in fact workers.

“Overwhelmingly, the power lies with Bolt,” said the ruling. “There is nothing in the relationship which demands, or even suggests, agency. The agency notion is posited simply to defeat the obvious interpretation which the facts invite – that Bolt employs the drivers to provide their labour in furtherance of its transportation business.”

It added: “The supposed contract between the Bolt driver and the passenger is a fiction designed by Bolt – and in particular its lawyers – to defeat the argument that it has an employer/worker relationship with the driver.”

While Bolt currently only pays its drivers for time spent on trips, the Employment Tribunal also ruled they should be paid for time spent logged into the Bolt app, providing they are not also logged into apps for other private hire operators such as Uber or Deliveroo – a practice those operators refer to as “multi-apping”.

Lawyers from Leigh Day representing the drivers said the employment tribunal decision – which was handed down on 8 November 2024 following a three-week hearing in September – could lead to drivers receiving collective compensation worth more than £200m. They added that, on average, drivers could be entitled to compensation of over £15,000.

While the ruling means Bolt will need to provide paid holiday and ensure drivers earn the minimum wage for any periods they work, the Employment Tribunal will hold a further session to decide exactly how much compensation the drivers are entitled to.

“We are very pleased that the employment tribunal has found in favour of our Bolt driver clients,” said Leigh Day employment team solicitor Charlotte Pettman, who represented roughly 15,000 current and former Bolt drivers in their legal action.

“This judgment confirms that gig economy operators cannot continue to falsely classify their workers as independent contractors running their own business to avoid providing the rights those workers are properly entitled to. We call on Bolt to compensate our clients without further delay.”

Bolt driver Shuhel Ahmed also welcomed the ruling, adding: “It’s satisfying to know that our hard work and long hours have been recognised, and that we can fight on for better pay and conditions, and compensation will make a huge difference to my family’s life.”

A spokesperson for Bolt – which is currently reviewing its options, including grounds to appeal the decision – said: “Drivers are at the heart of what we do, and we have always supported the overwhelming majority’s choice to remain self-employed, independent contractors, protecting their flexibility, personal control and earning potential.”