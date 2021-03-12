Interview: Uber driver Yaseen Aslam on his Supreme Court battle and what’s next for gig workers

Following a unanimous decision by the UK Supreme Court, popular ride-hailing app Uber must now classify its drivers as workers, entitling them to better workplace conditions and protections for the first time.

This includes the right to be paid the national minimum wage, to receive statutory minimum holiday pay and rest breaks, as well as protection from unlawful discrimination and whistleblowing.

Before the ruling, Uber classified its drivers as self-employed, independent workers on the basis that its app merely connects drivers with potential customers – a position the company has maintained throughout four years of legal proceedings and appeals that took the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

The latest decision follows Uber’s attempt to have the ruling of an October 2016 employment tribunal overturned, which determined that drivers should be treated as workers rather than self-employed individuals.

Having already appealed the original tribunal decision multiple times, the Supreme Court – the UK’s highest court – was Uber’s last chance to challenge the ruling, which has set an important precedent for how the country’s five million-plus workers in the gig economy are treated.

In the wake of the ruling, Yaseen Aslam, president of the App Couriers and Drivers Union (ADCU) and one of the two original claimants in the Uber case, spoke to Computer Weekly about the how the case started and its implications, as well as the workplace organising that supported the pair’s legal efforts.

Uber enters the market Aslam started working as a private hire driver in London in 2006 and moved to Uber when the company launched its flagship Uber X request-a-ride service in 2013. He says working for Uber and having an app that could manage all the rides was initially a very attractive prospect because it undercut the control of operators and disrupted the informal systems of favouritism that had developed throughout the taxi industry. “Within traditional cab offices, you had some kind of favouritism system: let’s say your controller didn’t like you, he would give you all the crap jobs – so basically there was an element of abuse where someone could control how much you earn, but it was good and bad,” he says, adding that in order to balance what drivers at the same firm were earning, many cab offices would award drivers better jobs toward the end of a shift if they had had a bad night. At the time, says Aslam, fares for Uber were also much higher and drivers benefited from “surge time”. That is when prices would often double or triple during busy periods, which passengers were happy to pay because the app gave them greater control over their journey and booking. But Aslam notes that this was “just a honeymoon period” for Uber, with troubles starting to mount in late 2013 and early 2014 when drivers complained of being assaulted and facing racist abuse from passengers. “When you complained, Uber wouldn’t listen to you” Yaseen Aslam, ADCU “When you complained, Uber wouldn’t listen to you,” he says. “In fact, they completely pretended they didn’t hear anything or removed all liability. They would also never ban the customer, whereas if it was a customer making a complaint about a driver, they [the driver] would get kicked off the platform.” For example, Aslam alleges that when his co-claimant James Farrar was assaulted, it took police 10 weeks from when the incident was reported to get the passenger’s information from Uber. “So we had these kinds of issues in the background and then around 2014, Uber first reduced its fares, and then, around 2015, they also increased the commission from 20% to 25%,” he says, adding that on top of these problems, Uber was at that point flooding the platform with drivers – “so we’re now doing more and more hours and making less, less, less”. Computer Weekly asked Uber about its decision to reduce fares and increase commission – and whether it factored in how these changes would affect drivers – as well as accusations that it had not taken reports of racial abuse seriously – but received no response.

How the case started In response to these issues, Aslam says he became very vocal and outspoken, and started to organise with other Uber drivers for better pay and working conditions. But Aslam’s organising with drivers led to his first “deactivation” in 2015, when he was kicked off the platform and only reinstated after a formal meeting with Uber. Following this first deactivation, Aslam was speaking to a Guardian journalist about his organising efforts, eventually becoming a whistleblower in a story about Uber accepting fake insurance paperwork from drivers via its computerised approval procedures. Although this incident led to a formal investigation by the regulator, Transport for London (TfL), and the eventual closure of the insurance loophole, Aslam was again kicked off the platform after he was inadvertently revealed as the whistleblower in the story. “I was reported to the police and TfL,” he says. “No charges were ever brought against me because I never did anything wrong – I had all the correct documents, I was insured, and all that stuff – but that’s where my case started.” Aslam adds that Farrar was already speaking to law firm Leigh Day about his assault at that point. “In my case it was whistleblowing, because it was done in the public interest, but in order to obtain this right, I had to be a worker,” says Aslam. Under UK employment law, workplace whistleblowing protections are not extended to the self-employed, only employees and workers. While Aslam says it was clear from Uber’s conduct and his relationship with them that he was a worker, the company’s denial of this status meant this needed to be proved in court. Computer Weekly contacted Uber about Aslam’s deactivations, but had received no response by the time of publication.

What does the ruling say and why is it significant? A critical part of the Supreme Court decision was whether the written agreement between Uber and its drivers reflected the true working relationship between the two parties. While Uber contended it was merely a technology provider, with drivers acting as independent contractors who work under contracts made with customers and not the company itself, the Supreme Court found, based on precedent, that “the employment tribunal was entitled to hold that the contractual documents did not reflect the true agreement between the parties”. In a summary document, the court added: “There was no written contract between the drivers and Uber London, the nature of their legal relationship had to be inferred from the parties’ conduct, and there was no factual basis for asserting that Uber London acted as an agent for drivers.” It further explained that the correct approach was to consider the purpose of the relevant employment legislation before any written agreement. “That purpose is to give protection to vulnerable individuals who have little or no say over their pay and working conditions because they are in a subordinate and dependent position in relation to a person or organisation which exercises control over their work,” it said. “The legislation also precludes employers, frequently in a stronger bargaining position, from contracting out of these protections.” The dismissal was therefore informed by several factors, including the fact that Uber – not the drivers – is responsible for dictating how much drivers are paid for the work they do. The company also “exercises significant control” over the way in which drivers deliver their services through its driver rating system, the court ruling said. “In our case, the Supreme Court was quite clear if you look at Uber’s model,” says Aslam. “They set the contract in such a way – using an army of lawyers to manipulate everything – that the average person doesn’t understand what their rights are. It’s not just something that happened – they made it like that.” Aslam claims Uber’s motivation was to scale its platform in a way that offloaded costs and liabilities to drivers, who already had massive overheads. “Drivers buy the car, they pay for all the wear and tear, so they’re carrying all the running costs, while Uber’s cost is next to nothing – for them, it’s all about trying to squeeze that one extra ride and how they could do it,” he says. James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam outside the Supreme Court Aslam reiterates that while Uber was making its services cheaper to attract more customers, it was also employing more drivers, with the overall effect being that drivers had to work significantly longer hours to make the same kind of money as before – all while covering the costs of their vehicles. Uber was asked to comment on these claims, but Computer Weekly received no response. Aslam says: “The thing is, there needs to be a middle ground, and one of the things about this ‘workers status’ is it means there are protections, not everything, but some basic protection.” He adds that although the status offers protection from discrimination and whistleblowing, the most important aspects are the right to earn minimum wage and holiday pay. “Especially with the pandemic, we have drivers working full days and they’re making about £30, maximum £50 a day, and that’s just gross, not including the fuel and other expenses,” he says. “Tthe reason they do it is to try to offset their expenses somehow, rather than be in a minus figure. So now, more than ever, this ruling is very important for drivers.” On top of granting the drivers better protections and pay, the ruling also clarified that drivers are “workers” from the minute they log on to the app to the minute they log off, which means they get paid from when they become active, not simply when passengers are on board. “If I leave my house and get into my car, I’m ready to work,” says Aslam. “If I drive around empty all day or am parked up at Heathrow, I’m technically working, I’m not just sitting in my car enjoying myself.” He points out that, under the kind of model Uber wanted, someone could be working 10-hour days and only be paid for 100 minutes of work, because that was the time passengers spent in the car.

Union organising was key Although the Supreme Court decision is a huge milestone in gig economy workers’ fight for better conditions and pay, Aslam notes that drivers self-organising behind the scenes was key to winning the protracted legal battle with Uber. “The Supreme Court ruling was amazing, but it wasn’t easy,” he says. “Since I’ve been organising drivers, I’ve seen them get worn out, they get tired, they burnt out and walk away.” Aslam says he suffered from severe depression around the time of first tribunal in 2016 because of being out of work and losing his source of income. “Our way to fight off depression and to keep ourselves motivated was to stay focused on what we were doing,” he says. “I think Uber underestimated us because they’re so used to seeing people come outside the office, do a little protest, and then never turn up again. So I think that was our strength.” Unlike working at a traditional cab office, where once a job was completed, drivers would “go back to base” and mingle with each other, Aslam says drivers working for Uber and similar app-based platforms are much more isolated, making it harder to organise together. “One of the biggest things is Uber relies on BME [black and minority ethnic] communities, so we were able to reach into and mingle with these communities, and that’s because we empowered them to be part of us,” says Aslam. “One of the things we do quite a lot is being there helping drivers with day-to-day issues. It’s not just about fighting Uber – it’s all about making sure you are with the people and you’re helping the people, and you’re always accessible. “We understand how hard it is for workers. We know the membership money is coming in from people who are so desperate that they can’t afford to pay that money. You’ve got to understand there is a section of the workforce that can’t even afford to be part of a union.” Aslam says the success of his union, the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU), came down to the fact that it is actually made up of, and led by, workers in the industry who are directly affected by the issues it is organising around. “I think one of the problems we see a lot is people pretending to organise, but really they’re not organising, they’re just trying to start some kind of revolution, but they don’t have a stake in the game,” he says.

