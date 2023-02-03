MEPs vote to amend platform worker directive

The European Parliament has voted to adopt an amended version of a proposed platform worker directive, making it easier for gig workers across Europe to clarify their employment status and understand how they are being algorithmically managed.

Proposed by the European Commission (EC) in February 2022, the directive means millions of people working for gig economy platforms across Europe could be reclassified as workers rather than self-employed, entitling them to a much wider range of rights and workplace protections.

According to EC estimates, more than 28 million people in the European Union (EU) are involved in platform work, which will rise to 43 million by 2025. It also estimates that, if the directive is passed, about 5.5 million people working for the likes of Uber, Deliveroo, Amazon Mechanical Turk and others could see their employment status change.

Passed with 376 votes to 212 on 2 February 2023, the updated directive gives the Parliament a mandate for “trilogue” negotiations with the EC and Council of Europe, which will now have to agree on a final text between them.

Changes from initial text The initial draft sought to establish a set of five “control criteria” to determine whether or not a platform is an “employer”. Under this version of the directive, if the platform meets at least two of these criteria, it will legally be viewed as an employer, and the workers will be automatically reclassified. The criteria included whether the platform has a role in determining or limiting remuneration; whether it requires workers to follow specific appearance rules, such as wearing a uniform; whether it supervises the performance of work, including by electronic means; whether it restricts people’s freedom to organise their own work; and whether it restricts the possibility of people building their own client base or ability to work for a third party. In December 2022, however, the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL) – which is responsible for scrutinising the directive – voted in favour of a “compromise text”, removing the five criteria and replacing them with a general presumption of employment. This text is what MEPs voted to adopt on 2 February 2023. The compromise text also introduced new algorithmic management measures, including further transparency and information requirements, regarding how automated systems are used, and the effect they have on workers’ employment relationships to the platforms. Platforms will also be obliged to assess the impact of decisions taken or supported by automated monitoring and decision-making systems on working conditions, health and safety and fundamental rights. “Workers dealing with algorithmic management and their representatives have to be informed in advance of all elements affecting working conditions and health and security at work, so as to give them the opportunity to understand the functioning of the algorithm and to collectively bargain on it,” wrote EMPL in its explanatory notes at the time. “All decisions impacting on those terms are to be taken by human beings, and, in parallel, human oversights on decisions taken by the algorithm has to be granted. At the same time, platforms have to guarantee that the protection of data of people [using the] platform is fully respected and that the algorithm does not access or collect data which are not primarily linked to the performance of work.” It added that because the disparate nature of platform work makes collectively organising more difficult, and because “unionising has been actively discouraged by some labour platforms who depend on bogus self-employment for their business model”, all applicable European employment and collective bargaining legislation will apply to platforms once recognised as direct employers.