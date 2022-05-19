Deliveroo accused of ‘soft union busting’ with GMB deal

App-based food delivery firm Deliveroo has been accused of “soft union busting” after signing a deal with GMB, which smaller unions have condemned as a “hollow and cynical PR move” designed to scupper the grassroots, self-organising efforts of the company’s workers.

Announced on 12 May 2022, the voluntary partnership agreement – which covers more than 90,000 riders – gives GMB rights to collectively bargain on pay, consultation rights on benefits (as well as issues such as health and safety) and allows it to represent individual riders in dispute with the company.

While Deliveroo has also pledged to pay its riders at least the minimum wage, this only applies while delivering an order, not from when they log into the app for work.

“This deal is the first of its kind in the world,” said GMB national officer Mick Rix. “Tens of thousands of riders for one of the world’s largest online food delivery services will now be covered by a collective agreement that gives them a voice – including pay talks, guaranteed earnings and representation in times of difficulty.

“Riders deserve respect for the work they do, and Deliveroo deserves praise for developing this innovative agreement with GMB – a blueprint for those working in the platform self-employed sector.”

Deliveroo founder and CEO Will Shu added: “We are delighted to partner with the GMB in this first-of-its-kind voluntary agreement, giving self-employed riders flexibility, guaranteed earnings, representation and benefits. Deliveroo has long called for riders to have both flexibility and security, and this innovative agreement is exactly the sort of partnership the on-demand economy should be based on.”

Unions react to GMB-Deliveroo deal However, with Deliveroo’s annual general meeting set to take place on 20 May, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said the “announcement is nothing more than a hollow and cynical PR move” aimed at putting the minds of investors and customers at ease, rather than delivering meaningful change for workers. The union also said the agreement’s recognition of Deliveroo riders as “self-employed” rather than “workers” further undermines their organising efforts, as this employment status means they are not legally entitled to sick pay, holiday pay, or the minimum wage. “This backroom deal is a cynical PR move and does little to tackle Deliveroo’s documented history of eroding worker rights,” said Alex Marshall, president of IWGB. “Under this deal, couriers will still lack basic rights like holiday pay and pensions, and because it accepts couriers’ status as independent contractors, it undermines the ability of workers to enforce their rights and minimum earnings outside of time spent directly fulfilling orders.” “Under this deal, couriers will still lack basic rights like holiday pay and pensions, and...it undermines the ability of workers to enforce their rights and minimum earnings outside of time spent directly fulfilling orders” Alex Marshall, IWGB Responding to the GMB-Deliveroo deal, general secretary of the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU), James Farrar, said the abandonment of “worker” status in favour of an agreement that riders are self-employed was “unfortunate”, adding: “It’s potentially going to have a corrosive effect on the way the courts may look at other workers seeking worker status in the future.” In February 2021, the UK Supreme Court ruled that drivers for ride-hailing firm Uber should be classified as workers rather than self-employed individuals, giving Uber’s roughly 70,000 drivers the right to be paid the national minimum wage, receive statutory minimum holiday pay and rest breaks, as well as protection from unlawful discrimination and whistleblowing. In the wake of the ruling, Uber agreed to pay its UK drivers the minimum wage, but only for the time they are assigned to trips, rather than, as the Supreme Court explicitly ruled, from when they log in to the app. The ADCU’s Farrar noted that Deliveroo’s pledge to only pay riders the minimum wage while assigned to jobs and not from when they log on echoed the situation with Uber. “You can’t tackle the gig economy problem until people are paid for all their time at work,” he said. “We can’t have an efficient model until people’s time is paid for. That decision by the GMB is going to lock in that model potentially, unless it’s challenged by others in the future. It’s not helpful the GMB has taken that decision.” Deliveroo courier Mohaan Biswas, who joined the IWGB’s Couriers and Logistic Branch in 2016, said: “[The agreement] must be seen as GMB supporting Deliveroo’s whitewashing of its own corporate image in an attempt to stop its share price plummeting any further, following last year’s disastrous IPO [initial public offering]. Only democratic, worker-led organising will win us better pay and conditions, not cynical backroom deals.” Although Deliveroo’s float is still London’s biggest IPO since mining giant Glencore went public in 2011, it is widely regarded as a flop after shares slumped as much as 30% after a number of major investors pulled out of buying shares over concerns for workers’ rights, reducing the company’s overall valuation from £8.8bn to £5.5bn. IWGB further added that while it had organised thousands of couriers – as evidenced by numerous public actions since 2016 – GMB has no record of organising any action or strikes with Deliveroo workers. Computer Weekly asked IWGB how many riders were organised with it, but the union said it did not publish its membership data publicly. Computer Weekly contacted Deliveroo about the GMB partnership and IWGB’s claims, including that the deal amounts to soft union busting, is simply a PR move, and only benefits both organisation’s management. A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “Our partnership with the GMB is a first-of-its-kind voluntary agreement giving self-employed riders flexibility, guaranteed earnings, representation and benefits. The GMB has a proud record of standing up for workers’ rights and we’re focused on what matters most to riders – flexibility and security.” “Our partnership with the GMB [gives] self-employed riders flexibility, guaranteed earnings, representation and benefits” Deliveroo spokesperson Computer Weekly also contacted GMB about how many Deliveroo riders are currently with the union and the claims that it has no history of organising riders. “This is a strong trade union recognition agreement covering pay bargaining, the right to dispute resolution, representation over health and safety and wellbeing, diversity, inclusion, benefits and rider disputes. This puts riders at the heart of the agreement, and GMB will now negotiate pay deals on behalf of all 90,000,” said Rix in response. “The overwhelming majority of Deliveroo riders tell us they want to remain self-employed, but as self-employed riders they want rights, which have become the focus of attention for many self-employed people since the pandemic. “There is real disparity of rights between employed and self-employed workers, yet they all pay tax and national insurance. GMB has a long track record of organising in the platform and food sectors and will continue to lead the way through this ground-breaking deal.”