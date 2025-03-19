Cinema is given a new lease of life by Danes and data

Denmark, and in particular its century-old institution Nordisk Film Cinemas, is proving that – with a bit of innovation and a lot of data – the talkies can still walk the walk.

The way that film is consumed now is a far cry from cinema’s heyday, of course. The mistake that many onlookers are making, however, is thinking that drastic change in the film industry is only a recent occurrence. In reality, the transition to streaming services and subscription-based cinema stores at home is just the latest evolution in a long line of step changes. And, really, it’s only cinema that can claim to be a constant throughout.

Nordisk Film Cinemas was founded in 1906 in Valby, just outside Copenhagen, by entrepreneur Ole Olsen, and is one of the world’s first film companies. With headquarters still in Valby, it remains the oldest standing film studio in the world.

“We’ve seen first-hand how these consumption trends have changed,” says Mikkel Hansen, head of business intelligence at the film company. “From the earliest movie to silent films to ‘talkies’ with the advent of sound in cinema, we have always moved with the times.”

For Nordisk Film specifically, this evolution included adding global blockbusters to its Danish film portfolio, and now – critically – it involves strong collaboration with the very mediums that people believe are killing off cinema.

“Streaming services have grown hugely in recent years, and we have embraced them to help modernise the cinema experience,” Hansen says. “We collaborate with the likes of Netflix and Amazon to create content for a worldwide audience through a new channel and have breathed new life into our sector as a result.

“In just over five years, our revenues have increased nearly 40% and our activities now span much more than the film business. Today, Nordisk Film is among the leading entertainment companies in the Nordics and is involved in film and series production and distribution, cinemas, computer games, digital gifting and digital advertising.”

The continued success of cinema Despite the diversified portfolio, Nordisk Film Cinemas still remains the market leader in Danish cinema, with a strong presence in Norway as well. Around 10 million cinema guests still attend the company’s multiplexes each year, and while there is a drive to move with the times, this isn’t necessarily due to cinema’s popularity dropping off. “There is nothing to indicate that Danes will go to the cinema less in the coming years, or that their consumption of streaming services will have a negative impact on cinemas,” says Hansen. Indeed, Danish cinemas stand to grow by as much as 8% in 2025 and an annual growth rate of 4.8% by 2028, according to PwC’s Global entertainment & media outlook 2024–2028. The report went on to estimate that Danish cinemas would hit a total revenue from ticket sales and advertising revenues of $161m in 2024, $174m in 2025 and $195m in 2028. So, why is Nordisk Film as an organisation looking to diversify and modernise its digital reach if cinema remains attractive in its own right? Hansen says: “The cinema industry is still a vibrant one, but the rise in streaming services has changed how films are distributed and consumed by audiences, and has changed the release strategies for films. It’s important therefore that we adapt our model and modify how we engage with audiences to give the best experiences possible. “For that to happen, and to ensure the continued success of cinema, we have to understand what customers want.”

Creating a complete experience Behind this philosophy is a whole lot of innovation. And behind that tech is a company called Qlik. Founded in 1993 in Lund, Sweden, the company is now a global powerhouse in the data realm, helping tens of thousands of companies worldwide with their data journeys. For Nordisk Film, Qlik’s technology has been the gateway to its diversification efforts and, as a result, its safeguarding of cinema more broadly. “By using Qlik, Nordisk Film is now empowered to optimise screening schedules based on ticket sales and audience preferences, adjust pricing strategies, and ensure concession stands are stocked with the most in-demand items,” says company director, Adam Mayer. “As such, Qlik has enabled Nordisk Film to transform into a real-time enterprise saving time and costs.” As an example of this holistic approach to efficiency and service quality, Qlik Analytics even provides deep visibility into energy use, allowing Nordisk Film to reduce unnecessary energy consumption in cinemas and cut costs, while improving sustainability. Mayer adds: “The cinema has also embraced our predictive analytics capabilities to help them to tailor promotions and loyalty programmes, using customer data to personalise recommendations and create unique and exclusive cinema experiences.” This latter attribute is a cornerstone of the new Nordisk film approach, looking to not only collaborate with the streaming fraternity, but to replicate their greatest strength in the context of traditional cinema – that strength being personalisation. “By understanding consumer behaviour, we can adapt the cinema experience. We tailor film schedules, show films that resonate with local tastes, and even tailor what we offer at concession stands,” says Hansen. “We are also tailoring new cinema concepts, with the latest being the cinema Reservoir.” Reservoir again points to a more holistic event for cinema goers, amalgamating a dining element in the restaurant section, with a movie in one of the small, intimate halls, followed by a drink in the lounge area … or a little bit of everything at the same time. “It’s all about creating a complete experience, driven by consumer preferences that we can tap into, analyse and adapt quickly thanks to near real-time data,” Hansen adds.