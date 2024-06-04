Mad Max production company gets Dell PowerScale to leverage generative AI

Australian media production house Kennedy Miller Mitchell (KMM), known for its work on action film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, has replaced its HPE storage and compute infrastructure with Dell hardware based around PowerScale NAS arrays.

The move comes as it leverages generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) that allows it to pre-visualise movie scenes before they are shot, and looks forward to a future in filmmaking where productivity sky-rockets.

Before production work on Furiosa began, KMM – which has worked on the Mad Max films since the beginning – replaced all of its HPE infrastructure with storage arrays, workstations, monitors and switches from Dell.

Besides simple infrastructure modernisation requirements, choosing Dell was also governed by one particular requirement: to deploy hardware well-adapted to GenAI. That’s because key to KMM’s work now is pre-visualisation of film scenes, said chief information officer Yan Chen.

“In other words, we direct and edit the film in 3D before we even shoot it,” he said. “That allows us in advance to evaluate which scenes we will actually shoot and those we might waste our time on because we would not keep them during editing. It’s a very economical approach. And generative AI is becoming increasingly relevant for this preparatory work.

“We combine LLM models, image generation models – notably Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion – and models generated from voice that we have personalised for our own needs,” said Chen. “Then, we combine them to generate our pre-visualisation rushes. We really have set up and AI factory.

“Generative AI is playing an increasingly important role in filmmaking, even in the images you see ultimately on the screen,” he said. “That goes from deepfakes to voice replacement, via rotoscoping [transformation of a filmed character to a drawn one] and compositing [fusing different images]. Generative AI is useful to accelerate a number of production stages from the beginning to the end.”