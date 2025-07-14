Assessing the risk of AI in enterprise IT

Given the level of tech industry activity in artificial intelligence (AI), if they haven’t already, most IT leaders are going to have to consider the security implications of such systems freely running in their organisations. The real risks of AI are that it offers employees easy access to powerful tools and the implicit trust many place in AI-generated outputs.

Javvad Malik, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4, urges IT and security leaders to address both. While the possibility of an AI system compromise might seem remote, Malik warns that the bigger immediate risk comes from employees making decisions based on AI-generated content without proper verification.

“Think of AI as an exceptionally confident intern. It’s helpful and full of suggestions, but requires oversight and verification,” he says.

In a podcast on the topic of AI and security, Gartner analyst Nader Heinen tells Computer Weekly that one of the big risks to corporate IT security is AI’s access to corporate data, even data that is managed by access control to prevent unauthorised access.

“There’s internal data leakage – oversharing – which occurs when you ask the model a question and it gives an internal user information that it shouldn’t share. And then there’s external data leakage,” says Heinen.

“If you think of an AI model as a new employee who has just come into the company, do you give them access to everything? No, you don’t. You trust them gradually over time as they demonstrate the trust and capacity to do tasks,” he says.

Heinen recommends taking this same approach when deploying AI systems across the organisation.

KnowBe4’s Malik notes that the conversation regarding AI risks has also moved on. “It isn’t just about data leakage anymore, although that remains a significant concern,” he says. “We’re now navigating territory where AI systems can be compromised, manipulated, or even ‘gamed’, to influence business decisions.”

While widespread malicious AI manipulation is not widely evident, the potential for such attacks exists and grows as organisations become more reliant on these systems.

At the RSA Conference earlier this year, IT security guru Bruce Schneier questioned the impartiality of responses provided by AI systems, noting that if a chatbot recommends a particular airline or hotel, is it because it is genuinely the best deal, or because the AI company is receiving a kickback for the recommendation?