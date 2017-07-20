How to use threat intelligence in your business

One of the key challenges facing cyber security teams is how they should use their budget to best defend the business. There are countless suppliers promising to enhance security, but making a decision on where to invest that budget for the greatest impact is difficult.

Download this free guide Data protection: Not just about personal data and compliance From a hacker perspective, many organisations are still leaving the front door open and the windows unlocked. Failure to protect and handle data correctly can also result in punitive actions for companies participating in the digital economy. Wake up and get the knowledge to get protected. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Rather than trying to defend against every conceivable threat, cyber security teams should consider who might attack them, and their capabilities and motivation. One of the key factors in this is understanding these threats, and this is where threat intelligence can be a very handy tool.

At this point we should ensure that we understand the difference between threat information and threat intelligence, as many tools will claim to be more than they are.

Threat information is simply a stream of unsorted data; useful only if you can apply the analysis yourself and know how to use it.

Threat intelligence applies human analysis to it, tailoring it to your market and ideally your business. This provides much greater value, and when choosing a threat intelligence provider it is important to ask how their analysis is done and how much it is tailored to you.

However, to make best use of threat intelligence your organisation needs to be of a certain maturity level in terms of security. If your organisation is still putting in the basic defences, a one-off threat and risk analysis workshop would be much more suitable than paying for a threat intelligence feed.

Once you have chosen a threat intelligence provider, you then need to ensure that someone in the business is responsible for taking that information and incorporating it into your cyber defences.

This could be managed by a security operations centre (SoC) but, if not, you need someone knowledgeable in the team that understands the information that is coming from the threat intelligence.