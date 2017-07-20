Blockchain no longer held to ransom as business adoption increases

Digital currencies, such as bitcoin, and their associated technologies have something of an image problem, due in part to their association with ransomware and similar nefarious ventures.

However, like any tool, they can be used for good or ill. That is why an increasingly large number of businesses are adopting the tools behind these digital currencies, such as blockchain technology, for their own projects.

Digital currencies – also known as cryptocurrencies – are different from traditional currencies that have a physical representation, such as banknotes and coins. Instead, digital currencies are traded over the internet, which allows for instantaneous and borderless transfer of ownership, without having to consider currency exchange rates.

Underpinning these digital currencies are blockchains, which enable the secure exchange of each of these digital tokens by using digital ledgers that record the transactions.

Rather than having a central hub, like traditional databases, blockchain’s distributed ledger uses a network of replicated databases that are synchronised over the internet and are visible to anyone in the network.

When a transaction is performed, it is transmitted to the rest of the network. This transaction is then validated, before being time-stamped and securely added to the chain, such that they are all linked in chronological order.

New transactions are linked to older ones, making a chain of blocks that show every transaction made in the history of that particular blockchain. As the chain is synchronised across the internet, it is continually updated so that every ledger within the network is the same.

One of the concerns with using blockchain technology has been that the original open source code operates on a decentralised basis, which exposes it to the “50% rule”. This means that, should anyone control more than 50% of the network, then it could be manipulated in their favour. New versions of blockchain technology have therefore been developed to counter this problem, such as the semi-private blockchains that have started being used by companies.

Semi-private blockchains have been used for tracking diamonds and artwork, and for property exchanges. The blockchain technology validates transactions between one party and another, with the asset identified as the item that is being traded.

Previously, it had been difficult to track the movements of an artwork once it entered the resale market, as not all transactions are always readily available, but using blockchain technology allows the original creator to be guaranteed payments.

Banks and other financial-technology companies, meanwhile, are developing completely private blockchains, which would allow them to securely have complete control and would protect their IP. There are also governments that are considering blockchain technology as a means by which to manage their national currency.

Blockchain creates buzz around London bike scheme Blockchain technology firm BlockPool has recently begun working with urban cycling scheme Buzzbike, which provides free bikes in London that are sponsored by companies, to create a more efficient reward system for both the companies and Buzzbike’s riders. Conventional reward systems often rely on some form of centralised system to monitor their users’ transactions, meaning users often have to wait days before they receive their rewards. However, the blockchain system that has been proposed by BlockPool offers an efficient, transparent and robust system by which people can be instantaneously rewarded. The system that BlockPool have developed and are about to implement for Buzzbike operates by allowing companies to identify locations on a map, as well as a radius around that location, as areas in which they wish to promote their brands. Buzzbike riders are in turn rewarded for entering the location and for the amount of time they spend there, with near instantaneous results. In theory, the rider could have the token reward exchanged into real currency before they had even finished their ride. “There are already exchanges out there, so you do not have you to use your vouchers on coffee or whatever, but exchange them for real-world currency,” says BlockPool founder and director Ken Foster. BlockPool have developed a bespoke application programming interface (API) called Blockchain Integration Technology (BIT), which will act as a layer between the blockchain itself and the legacy applications of real-world businesses, as well as be another, simplified, interface for the Buzzbike riders. The API for companies is designed much like a conventional sponsorship programme, where they can upload a banner, select the specific target locations and determine how much they wish to invest. Riders are given their own unique ID, which in turn is assigned a blockchain address for the purpose of transferring rewards currency. The application for Buzzbike riders indicates the different rewards each brand is offering and where they are based, as well as records their routes using GPX files, generated by beacons on the Buzzbike bikes. It is envisioned that Buzzbike riders will log on to the Buzzbike app each morning to see what rewards each company was offering and where it was located, allowing the riders to choose where they went, and potentially creating competition between the different brands. One of the challenges, says Foster, will be ensuring that sponsoring companies can integrate using BlockPool’s BIT application, since some companies are disinclined to drop legacy systems that they have heavily invested in. This has been made more difficult, in his view, as many companies do not yet fully understand how blockchain technology operates. For BlockPool, the greatest problem will be that of scaling. Several global companies have recently become interested in adopting blockchain-enabled systems in their networks. “Blockchain has enabled us to provide a means for our partner brands to instantly reward users for promoting them,” says Tom Hares, CEO and co-founder of Buzzbike. “The real benefit of blockchain is that it enables us to operate smart contracts that award cryptocurrency, as soon as specific pre-determined actions are completed. In this case, a cyclist travelling through or within a specific location.”