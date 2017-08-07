Systems of insight light way ahead for data

Data is only as good as the insights it produces, the actions it influences, and the results it fosters. That is the secret recipe for data management. Big data promises business-changing insights, but technology management is still the largest user and benefactor.

Download this free guide How to implement your big data project Learn how to manage and capitalize on big data as well as the latest developments and use cases of Hadoop, Apache Spark, MapReduce and NoSQL. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

For enterprise architects to advance the business with data, data management must become oriented toward business outcomes, not technology management outcomes. In research conducted across 35 firms, Forrester found digital businesses, and some enterprises, reinventing their business models to create centres of excellence for systems of insight.

What makes these firms different is that they embrace an insight manifesto with five core values:

• First, the system is self-reinforcing by continuously planning, executing and learning from the results of insights introduced into business processes and decisions made.

• The second core value is hyper-collaboration. Insights teams are a cultural part of all areas of the business, and these teams create, share and refine insights in the context of business objectives.

• Third is the ability to operate at scale. Federation replaces centralisation at all data management tiers – organisation, process, architecture and performance.

• The fourth value is user empowerment. Everyone is an analyst, with access to data and tools to derive, use and share insights.

• Fifth is the ability to move quickly. The data supply chain is frictionless and allows insights to emerge when needed, to be applied in the context of action and to speed business results.

Priorities and competencies determine the enterprise architecture data management course to support systems of insight. Core technology management competencies (process, organisation and technology) emphasise the foundations of enablement with an eye towards flexibility, agility and skills. System-of-insight competencies push enterprise architects to expand their data management to emphasise the system-of-insight core values that produce insights to attain business outcomes and renew business models.

Big data investments Business decision-makers view big data investments as mechanisms to optimise their resources – in other words, technology management objectives. Yet their expectations are that data will improve customer experience and increase revenue, which are insight objectives. Enterprise architecture professionals should transition to a system-of-insight data management model by assessing data management success against business stakeholders’ perceptions and the tangible outcomes they realise. Data governance is a process and outcome, and is ineffective without the right balance of collaboration among enterprise architects, business data owners and subject matter experts, and executives. If you’re still selling data governance to the business, you don’t have data governance; you have a technology management process that will produce technology management outcomes. Changes to data management as systems of insight mature with AI • Systems of insight allow firms to work with data at scale, necessitating the rest of the organisation joining the management and governance effort as data owners and experts. • Artificial intelligence (AI) systems rely on taxonomies and ontologies to decipher meaning as well as provide insight. This means data management technology will transition from integration architecture to insight architecture. • With AI, data management and governance processes shift to training and educating based on the suggestions and outcomes of the data. Source: Forrester Data management will become increasingly distributed as it assimilates into system-of-insight teams. While centralised data management processes for development will still exist, collaboration with analysts and data consumers will raise complex dependencies across business requirements, stretching enterprise architecture and development resources. Communication and collaboration pathways will be key, not only for the business but also internally for enterprise architecture and development teams. Also, adoption of agile data development will be crucial to scale to the demand. Generalists with deep experience and expertise in what works and what doesn’t are needed to formally lead data management; some firms are hiring chief data officers for this. At the same time, enterprise architects need to foster data management teams that have strong specialists across core competencies for data integration and data warehousing, as well as engineering, modelling and semantics. This positions data management for modern architecture for big data, open source and cloud while delivering on advanced skills to address complex analytic and artificial intelligence technologies coming to market.