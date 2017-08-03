Newcastle to put gigabit broadband in council properties

Residents of 25 social housing developments in Newcastle will be able to get access to gigabit broadband services after the city council enlisted Hyperoptic to hook 5,000 publically-owned properties up to its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.

Download this free guide Government IT in post-Brexit Britain Get an expert look at the government's ideas for a prosperous post-Brexit Britain as well as its ambitious 5G strategy. Features an interview with Sarah Wilkinson, chief data, digital and technology officer at the Home Office. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Hyperoptic is now well established in the private housing sector where it works with developers of multiple-occupancy housing developments, often as a standard addition to initial plans. It recently secured a massive funding injection as it targets two million properties around the UK.

However, in the past 18 months, it has started to target council housing and public housing associations as they seek to address issues of digital exclusion by making ultrafast broadband available to tenants at minimal cost to the public purse.

The internet service provider (ISP) and network builder has previously signed deals with Salford Council, Nottingham Council and Thurrock Council.

Hyperoptic is already available in a number of private housing developments in Newcastle, and its new deal with the council will be part of a commitment to extend its network footprint across the city.

“In the world we live in today, good quality, high-speed broadband can be the key to success when it comes to education, employment and social inclusion. As more services go online, we recognise that providing ultrafast, reliable and affordable broadband is an essential part of our drive to increase digital inclusion,” said Jane Streather, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for housing and public health.

“By working in partnership with Hyperoptic, whose gold standard services have been tried and tested by other councils, we know our tenants will receive the best internet experience possible in the UK today,” she said.

Read more about broadband Massive growth in data use as more people stream media content into their homes may be contributing to increased dissatisfaction with broadband services.

The first customers have gone live on CityFibre’s South Yorkshire network, covering businesses in Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

“Public services are becoming digital by choice,” said Hyperoptic regional director Tim Huxtable. “We are equipping and enabling social housing tenants to access these services in the best way possible – with an internet connection that helps rather than hinders, and will stand the test of time as technology advances.

“Social housing is a strategic priority for us – the public sector has a huge role to play in fulfilling the vision of a full fibre UK and bridging the digital divide.”