SXSW London: Risk of AI removing choice

Among the interesting talking points discussed during the South by Southwest (SXSW) London festival in Shoreditch was the importance of maintaining human creativity and ingenuity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI models are being improved every day, and its risk to the creative industries was one of the topics explored at SXSW.

The implications of AI developments and how people need to adapt in an era when AI can surpass human thinking has implications across society and will touch every industry.

Given AI is being broadly adopted across society, among the considerations is how to prepare young people so they can work alongside AI tools rather than compete. Since a tool like ChatGPT can answer exam questions, in a panel discussion, James Kirkham, founder and CEO at Iconic, acknowledged the challenge young people are facing doing their GCSEs. “How are we going to show the importance of human creativity?” he asked.

The implications of his comments are that kids would gain a more useful life skill by learning how to ask the AI the right questions, rather than learning facts they are then tested on in an exam.

Kirkham went further, discussing the need to teach children about taste. As generative AI becomes adept at writing and creating art and video content, he believes it is important that children understand why something is perceived as more tasteful compared with something else.

This may seem obvious, but the panel discussion explored how the choices people make are being algorithmically manipulated.