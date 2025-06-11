West Brom Building Society project to meet customers’ digital demands

West Brom Building Society is embarking on a three-stage project to build the digital capabilities its customers want.

The organisation, which offers mortgages and savings products to about 500,000 people, will retain its 34 branches, but said customers are showing a preference for more choice in how they engage with it.

The five-year project will see the 175-year-old company move from a “monolithic, self-hosted and predominantly batch system” to enabling customers to transact in real time, according to Martin Boyle, the building society’s chief operating officer.

West Brom Building Society will migrate its savings accounts from Unisys Financial Services System (UFSS), which has been in operation for over a decade, to a cloud-native platform from fintech firm 10x. UFSS will remain its core mortgage platform.

Boyle told Computer Weekly: “Increasingly, our customers are telling us they’d like to have the convenience and choice of digital technologies to engage with us, and an app in particular.”

He added: “We’re committed to maintaining our presence on the high street in the region through our 34 branches, however, new and existing customers are showing a preference for channel choice, hence our need to invest in digital capability.”

After carrying out an “extensive search” of the market, the building society chose 10x for the savings platform, partly due to it being cloud native and able to integrate with Salesforce.

It was also attracted to a 10x framework for front-end development from Deloitte, known as Converge.

“After a very comprehensive RFP [request for proposal] process, we settled on the Deloitte digital front-end framework, Converge, with a core ledger from 10x and a number of ancillary systems for elements of the ecosystem.”