Cyber criminals command top-level attacks, warns Check Point

The widespread use of powerful cyber attack tools is a top trend to emerge in the first half of 2017, according to the latest cyber attack report from security firm Check Point.

Download this free guide New technologies: a source of threat as well as a solution Learn about fighting the ever evolving ransomware, IoT botnet malware and data manipulation attacks. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The leak and consequent availability of key nation-state hacking tools, zero-day vulnerabilities, exploits and attack methods now enables any potential hacker to carry out sophisticated attacks.

This was illustrated by the WannaCry and NotPetya attacks, which both used exploits believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) and leaked by the Shadow Brokers hacking group.

In March, thousands of documents detailing the CIA’s efforts and methodologies for hacking into iPhones, Android devices and smart TVs were also released.

However, Check Point researchers observed a reverse trend in the CIA case, with some of the code used by the CIA to hack into mobile devices being borrowed from mainstream malware.

The key takeaway for users, the report said, is that all cyber threats are related, regardless of where they originate.

Surge in ransomware attacks A related trend is the surge in ransomware in the first half of 2017, although, mainly due to the fact that the Americas were largely unaffected by WannaCry, it was not responsible for the highest number of attacks. Globally, 22% of organisations were hit by CryptoWall, followed by WannaCry (18%), Jaff (15%) and Locky (10%). All cyber threats are related, regardless of where they originate Check Point cyber attack report On average, attacks by the top three ransomware types almost doubled compared with the first half of 2016, increasing from an average of 26% to an average of 48%. In the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ransomware accounted for more than half of the malware detected.

Evolving cyber threats The second major trend highlighted in the report was that the line between adware and malware is fading, and mobile botnets are on the rise. The Fireball malware, a browser hijacker that is primarily meant to push advertisements, was also found to be capable of executing any arbitrary code on a victim’s machine. This discovery has led to a major change in the approach to stop adware, especially adware owned by large, seemingly legitimate organisations, the report said. In parallel, mobile adware botnets also continue to expand and dominate the mobile malware arena. In the first half of 2017, Check Point witnessed a persistent rise in the spread and technical capabilities of mobile adware botnets, the report said. A third major trend in the first half of 2017 was the evolution of macro-based downloaders, the report said, with new methods for exploiting Microsoft Office files being detected. These methods no longer require victims to open the door for the attackers by enabling macros. A new wave of mobile bankers was the fourth trend identified by the report. Researchers observed that cyber attackers combined open sourced banking malware code with complex obfuscation techniques to bypass protections successfully and repeatedly, making attacks difficult to detect. The most prevalent malware families in the first half of the year were malvertising campaign RoughTed (23.5%), Fireball (19.7%), the Kelihos botnet used for bitcoin theft (10.4%) and CryptoWall (7.9%). So far in 2017, almost 25% of all organisations globally have been affected by the RoughTed malvertising campaign.