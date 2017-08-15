Hulu joins the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix in opting to run its streaming services on AWS

US streaming service Hulu has joined the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix in opting to use Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) public cloud capabilities to deliver its programming to subscribers.

Download this free guide Mixing and matching your cloud options Many IT leaders are increasingly coming round to the idea that sourcing services from one or more providers might be the best way to go. From a cost and resiliency perspective, some workloads might work better in one cloud over another. Or a certain provider might boast some functionality that suits a particular process the enterprise is looking to implement, but falls short in other areas, prompting the company to adopt a mix-and-match procurement strategy. Join us as Computer Weekly takes a closer look at the multi-cloud approach and what providers are doing to capitalise on the trend. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

As revealed at the AWS Summit in New York, Hulu is using the cloud giant’s infrastructure services to underpin a recent expansion of its broadcasting portfolio, which saw the firm launch of more than 50 additional live channels to its platform in May 2017.

Hulu said partnering with AWS means it can concentrate on improving its over-the-top (OTT) live TV offerings, rather than get bogged down in infrastructure management tasks, and ensure its services are equipped to cope with any spikes in viewing traffic.

Rafael Soltanovich, vice-president of software development at Hulu, said the company is using AWS to run a mix of tasks and to cut the time it takes to bring new services to market.

“Hulu is redefining the television experience for viewers and we have set the technical bar much higher by bringing live TV into the mix,” said Soltanovich.

“The elasticity, agility, and security [AWS] provide were key to deploying our new service. Putting our stream ingest, repackaging, DVR storage, and origin serving on AWS freed us from having to build out datacentres and led to a faster time to market with higher availability.”

The deal makes Hulu the latest in a long line of media companies and broadcasters to run their services in the AWS cloud, with the firm’s other reference customers including the BBC, Channel 4, News UK, Guardian News and Media, and Netflix.

“Leaders in media and entertainment such as Hulu are looking for more efficient ways to build scalable streaming and OTT solutions,” said Mike Clayville, vice-president worldwide commercial sales at AWS.

“AWS’s unmatched scalability and reliability allow Hulu to continue to innovate and break new ground – such as delivering live TV alongside their extensive on-demand programming – without having to spend millions of dollars and thousands of person hours building and managing datacentres,” he said.

The New York Summit also saw financial services company FICO outline details of its AWS-focused, cloud-first strategy, which will see the firm migrate a number of its applications to the firm’s public cloud over the next three years.