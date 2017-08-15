TechTarget

luisrsphoto - Fotolia

Hulu joins the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix in opting to run its streaming services on AWS


Caroline Donnelly
Datacentre Editor

US streaming firm Hulu is opting out of investing in its own datacentres by moving more of its workloads to the AWS public cloud

US streaming service Hulu has joined the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix in opting to use Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) public cloud capabilities to deliver its programming to subscribers.

As revealed at the AWS Summit in New York, Hulu is using the cloud giant’s infrastructure services to underpin a recent expansion of its broadcasting portfolio, which saw the firm launch of more than 50 additional live channels to its platform in May 2017.

Hulu said partnering with AWS means it can concentrate on improving its over-the-top (OTT) live TV offerings, rather than get bogged down in infrastructure management tasks, and ensure its services are equipped to cope with any spikes in viewing traffic.

Rafael Soltanovich, vice-president of software development at Hulu, said the company is using AWS to run a mix of tasks and to cut the time it takes to bring new services to market.

“Hulu is redefining the television experience for viewers and we have set the technical bar much higher by bringing live TV into the mix,” said Soltanovich.

“The elasticity, agility, and security [AWS] provide were key to deploying our new service. Putting our stream ingest, repackaging, DVR storage, and origin serving on AWS freed us from having to build out datacentres and led to a faster time to market with higher availability.”

The deal makes Hulu the latest in a long line of media companies and broadcasters to run their services in the AWS cloud, with the firm’s other reference customers including the BBC, Channel 4, News UK, Guardian News and Media, and Netflix.

“Leaders in media and entertainment such as Hulu are looking for more efficient ways to build scalable streaming and OTT solutions,” said Mike Clayville, vice-president worldwide commercial sales at AWS.

“AWS’s unmatched scalability and reliability allow Hulu to continue to innovate and break new ground – such as delivering live TV alongside their extensive on-demand programming – without having to spend millions of dollars and thousands of person hours building and managing datacentres,” he said.

The New York Summit also saw financial services company FICO outline details of its AWS-focused, cloud-first strategy, which will see the firm migrate a number of its applications to the firm’s public cloud over the next three years.

CW+

Features

Enjoy the benefits of CW+ membership, learn more and join.

Read more on Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Start the conversation

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

By submitting you agree to receive email from TechTarget and its partners. If you reside outside of the United States, you consent to having your personal data transferred to and processed in the United States. Privacy

Please create a username to comment.

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCIO

SearchSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchDataCenter

SearchDataManagement

Close