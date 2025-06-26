Public sector spends £16.6bn directly with tech suppliers every year

Government and public sector bodies spent £16.6bn on technology in the 2023/24 financial year, according to Tussell’s annual Tech titans report.

This forms part of a broader trend of increasing public sector IT expenditure, which has grown at a compound annual rate of 8% over the past four years.

Notably, 84% of the total spend went to large IT suppliers, often referred to as “tech titans”, highlighting a continued concentration of government contracts among a few major players in the technology sector.

While this figure is high, the amount spent with large UK-based suppliers, which make up over half of the 150 tech titans, has reduced in the past four years from 45% to 42%. This is despite a focus from government on buying British.

The list of the 150 tech giants include household names such as Capita, Atos and Capgemini, with the latter two topping the list with 80% central government revenue.

Other large suppliers raking in government money over the 2023/24 financial year include Leidos, Motorola, IBM, Fujitsu, Softcat, BT and Bytes.

Unsurprisingly, it is central government that is the biggest spender, with a direct procurement spend of £8bn, while the NHS spent £4.2bn on large tech suppliers and local government spent £1.9bn.

Most of the money is spent with IT services, but IT resellers are fast growing in revenue, with a growth rate of 77% since 2019, encompassing £3.7bn of the total spend.

The NHS spends the most with resellers Bytes and Softcat, accounting for 38% and 51% of their public sector revenue, respectively.

In central government, the Ministry of Defence is the highest spender, with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in second place.

Most of the public sector spending took place via framework agreements, with 56% of contracts being awarded via frameworks or dynamic purchasing systems between 2019 and 2024.

There are currently 395 live public sector technology frameworks as of June 2025, according to Tussell.