One year since being freed, Julian Assange still a victim of state secrecy

It is one year since WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange became a free man again. When he addressed the Council of Europe last October, he was unable to speak about the years he had spent incarcerated in the UK, facing allegations of Espionage Act violations and computer intrusion.

“I am not yet fully equipped to speak about what I have endured – the relentless struggle to stay alive, both physically and mentally,” he said. “Nor can I speak yet about the deaths by hanging, murder and medical neglect of my fellow prisoners.”

When I heard his words, for a moment, my mind went back over the ordeal Assange had gone through since 2010, when he and WikiLeaks began publishing secret US documents.

The arbitrary detention he endured for almost a decade, the smear campaign against him and WikiLeaks, CIA plans to kill or kidnap him revealed by protected witnesses, the Espionage Act charges, the risk of spending his life entombed in a US supermax prison, the five years and two months spent in Britain’s toughest prison, Belmarsh, and the grave decline in his health.

In May 2019, 52-year-old Assange was publicly charged by the United States Department of Justice with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act 1917 and one count under the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act over WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of documents leaked by US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning.