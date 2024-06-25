Bill Goodwin
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison
A deal reached with US authorities will end the WikiLeaks founder’s years-long legal saga, setting him free if he pleads guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from prison and will no longer be extradited from the UK, after reaching a plea deal with US authorities.
According to WikiLeaks, Assange left high-security London prison Belmarsh on 24 June and has already flown out of the UK after being granted bail.
While WikiLeaks noted on X that the deal “has not yet been formally finalised”, Assange has provisionally agreed with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, in exchange for 62 months of time served – the amount of time he has already spent imprisoned in the UK.
“After more than five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars,” it wrote. “WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people’s right to know.”
WikiLeaks added that more information on the plea deal will be provided as soon as possible.
The deal means Assange will not spend time incarcerated in the US, where his legal team were worried he would face trial without the benefit of First Amendment protections for journalists and could have received the death penalty if ultimately convicted.
In May 2019, 52-year-old Assange was publicly charged by the DOJ with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act 1917 and one count under the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act over WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of documents leaked by US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning.
WikiLeaks statement on X
US prosecutors claimed that the leaked material – which revealed a range of potential human rights violations and war crimes committed by the US Army and CIA in Afghanistan and Iraq – put American lives at risk. However, the violations that the leaks exposed, including the killing of 12 people in Baghdad by a US Apache helicopter, have never been officially investigated.
Prior to the DOJ case, Assange spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London, claiming that separate rape and sexual assault charges brought against him in Sweden would lead to his extradition to the US. While Ecuador granted Assange asylum to stay in its London embassy in 2012, after UK courts ruled he could be extradited to Sweden, this status was revoked in 2019, leading to his arrest by the British state.
Since then, Assange has been locked in a legal dispute over attempts to extradite him to the US, in a process that has been described as “institutional corruption” by the new editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, Kristinn Hrafnsson.
“Julian Assange is a political prisoner, it is abundantly clear,” he told a press conference in mid-May 2024.
While Manning was charged and convicted of espionage in connection with the WikiLeaks materials, her 35-year prison sentence was commuted by Barack Obama shortly before he left the White House in 2017.
Commenting on Assange’s plea deal, Seth Stern, director of advocacy for Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF), said: “It’s good news that the DOJ is putting an end to this embarrassing saga. But it’s alarming that the Biden administration felt the need to extract a guilty plea for the purported crime of obtaining and publishing government secrets. That’s what investigative journalists do every day.
“The plea deal won’t have the precedential effect of a court ruling, but it will still hang over the heads of national security reporters for years to come. The deal doesn’t add any more prison time or punishment for Assange. It’s purely symbolic.
Seth Stern, Freedom of the Press Foundation
“The administration could’ve easily just dropped the case but chose to instead legitimise the criminalisation of routine journalistic conduct and encourage future administrations to follow suit. And they made that choice knowing that Donald Trump would love nothing more than to find a way to throw journalists in jail.”
FPF said that under the legal theory used in Assange’s indictment, any journalist could be convicted of violating the Espionage Act for obtaining national defence information from a source, communicating with a source to encourage them to provide national defence information, or publishing national defence information.
Assange’s plea and sentencing is scheduled for 26 June in Saipan, a Pacific island that is part of the US Commonwealth, chosen for its proximity to Assange’s birth country of Australia and the fact it is not a formal US state. From here, Assange is expected to return to Australia.
Read more about Julian Assange’s extradition case
- US president Joe Biden says he is considering requests by Australia to end the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under espionage and computer fraud charges.
- US extradition of Assange is ‘state retaliation’ for exposing war crimes, court hears.
- Assange created a ‘grave and immediate risk’, says US government, as it seeks extradition.
- WikiLeaks founder faces last appeal against ‘political’ extradition.
- Assange appeals against home secretary Priti Patel’s extradition order.
- Lawyers for Assange say the US has introduced an 11th hour indictment against the WikiLeaks founder that provides additional grounds for his extradition.
- On the second day of his extradition hearing at the Old Bailey, judge informs the WikiLeaks founder he could be removed and potentially banned from court for interrupting witnesses.
- US journalism historian and investigative journalist Mark Feldstein tells a UK court that use of the Espionage Act against Assange will have wide implications for the press.
- Trevor Timm, co-founder of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, tells a court that if the US prosecutes Julian Assange, every reporter who receives a secret document will be criminalised.
- WikiLeaks founder will be held under special administrative measures if extradited to the US, said Eric Lewis, a US legal expert, effectively placing him in solitary confinement.
- MEPs and NGOs say they have been denied access to observe extradition proceedings against WikiLeaks founder in Central Criminal Court.
- WikiLeaks founder held back 15,000 documents from publication at the request of the US government, court hears.
- Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked highly classified documents that changed the course of the Vietnam War in the 1970s, says WikiLeaks exposed a serious pattern of US war crimes.
- WikiLeaks and its media partners used software developed by an independent non-government organisation (NGO) to redact information that could identify individuals from 400,000 classified documents on the Iraq war, a court heard today.
- New Zealand investigative journalist and author Nicky Hager said that WikiLeaks’ publication of a video showing a US helicopter firing on civilians, along with the publication of secret war logs, ‘electrified’ the world to civilian deaths.
- Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal that would allow him “to get on with his life” and benefit US president Donald Trump.
- Khalid El-Masri said that disclosures by WikiLeaks showed that the US had intervened in a German judicial investigation into his torture and kidnapping by the CIA.
- Trump supporter Cassandra Fairbanks was given advanced details of US plans to oust WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy and to arrest him for over documents leaked by former soldier Chelsea Manning.
- WikiLeaks published unredacted cables after password was disclosed in a book by Guardian journalist David Leigh.
- Julian Assange is on the autistic spectrum and has a history of depression that would put him at risk of suicide if he is extradited to a US prison.
- Nigel Blackwood, NHS consultant psychiatrist, told the Old Bailey court that although WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had ‘moderate depression’ and autistic traits, it was ‘not unjust’ to extradite him.
- Forensic expert questions US claims that Julian Assange conspired to crack military password.
- WikiLeaks founder would be held in a cell the size of a parking space for 22 or 23 hours a day without contact with other inmates before trial.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held alongside convicted terrorist Abu Hamza in a supermax federal prison in Colorado, isolated from other prisoners, if he is extradited to the US, Old Bailey told.
- Two former employees of UC Global, which provides security services to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, claim the company shared surveillance footage with the US of the WikiLeaks founder meeting with lawyers and other visitors.
- WikiLeaks disclosures led to ‘revelations of extraordinary journalistic importance’ about detention in Guantanamo Bay and civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.
- Extradition of the WikiLeaks founder moves a step closer after the US government gives diplomatic assurances over his treatment in the US. Assange supporters accuse the US of ‘weasel words’.
- Call for Julian Assange to be prosecuted in the US condemned as ‘institutional corruption on a judicial level’ with the WikiLeaks founder a ‘political prisoner’.
- Two high court judges granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leave to appeal against extradition to the US after defence lawyers argued that the US had failed to give adequate assurances.