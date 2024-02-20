US extradition of Julian Assange is ‘state retaliation’ for exposing war crimes, court hears

The US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was “state retaliation” for exposure of classified documents which revealed alleged US war crimes, a court heard today.

Lawyers for Julian Assange have begun to make his case in London’s High Court during his final bid to avoid being extradited to America, where he faces life in prison.

The WikiLeaks founder is applying for permission at the High Court today to appeal against the decision of former Home Secretary Priti Patel to allow his extradition request.

Mark Summers KC, for Assange, argued the request by the US to extradite his client was “state retaliation” for exposure of classified documents which revealed alleged US war crimes.

“This is a prosecution for those disclosures and of those disclosures”, Summers said. “The cables subject to the various offences on this indictment disclosed extrajudicial assassinations, renditions, torture, dark prisons and rogue killings.

“The revelations brought about by the disclosure of those cables brought about a cessation of some of the practices.”

Summers said that the US and the UK had “taken very different paths” since the end of the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

While the UK had shown a culture of “co-operation, of openness”, Summers argued the US has “insulated officials from the International Criminal Court, has conferred immunity upon them from prosecution within the US and it has classified such evidence as exists under state secrecy laws”.

Summers said unchallenged evidence of these attempts to erect impunity, attempts to use the criminal justice system to silence critics and language by US officials suggesting they would “use any means necessary” to maintain impunity should have been a “triple red flag” for the District Judge who was considering Assange’s first challenge to his extradition in 2021.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates Court had blocked Assange’s extradition on medical grounds - which were subsequently successfully appealed against by the US government.

Summers argued she had failed to consider the political nature of the attempt to extradite Assange, which meant his extradition was barred under section 81A of the Extradition Act 2003.

He also described a “chilling” plan under former President Donald Trump’s regime to either kidnap or assassinate Assange which had been described in a Yahoo News article and by a witness referred to only as Witness Two.

“There is compelling evidence now in existence that the plot was real and it is chilling”, Summers said. “There was a plot to kidnap Mr Assange, to rendition him to America or straightforwardly murder him.

“Senior CIA administration officials requested plans and drawings for it. The President himself requested to be provided with options as to how to do it and sketches were even drawn up.”

Extradition treaty blocks political offences

Ed Fitzgerald KC, also for Assange, argued that the journalist’s extradition was also blocked by Article 4(1) of the US-UK Extradition Treaty.

That clause states that extradition shall not be granted if the offence for which extradition is requested is a political offence.

“The espionage offences for which extradition is sought are - on the prosecution’s own case - political ones”, Mr Fitzgerald said.

He argued that allowing extradition in breach of the treaty would result in detention “arbitrarily”, which would also breach Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the right to liberty and security.

The way in which WikiLeaks was described in the indictment which Assange faces - as a "an intelligence agency of the people", a "non-state, hostile intelligence service”, accused of "waging cyber war against the US” - showed these were "self-evidently" alleged political offences, Fitzgerald argued.

The WikiLeaks founder was not present in court or watching remotely due to “health reasons”, President of the King’s Bench Division Dame Victoria Sharp told the court this morning, but protests were formed outside the High Court featuring speakers such as his wife Stella and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

James Lewis KC, for the US government, in a written argument, said Assange's argument included a "wholesale mischaracterisation" of the conduct for which he was being prosecuted.

He wrote that Assange's case "proceeds as though the Appellant is being prosecuted for mere publication, having been provided with the materials by Bradley Manning (now known, and referred to as Chelsea Manning), as opposed to his being prosecuted for aiding and abetting, or conspiring with, Manning to unlawfully obtain them (with Manning undoubtably committing serious criminal offences in so doing) and then disclosing the unredacted names of sources (thus putting those individuals at grave risk of harm).

"The District Judge’s ruling was (unsurprisingly) an emphatic rejection of the Appellant’s attempts to characterise the allegations he faces in the United States as merely routine journalism or merely assisting a whistle blower."

The case continues.