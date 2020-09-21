WikiLeaks cables showed US interfered in German torture investigation

Government cables published by WikiLeaks showed that the US interfered in a judicial investigation in Germany into the kidnapping of a German citizen by the CIA.

The citizen, Khalid El-Masri, said in written evidence that WikiLeaks publication had ensured that his story had been acknowledged and accepted after years of trying to bring the facts of his treatment to light.

El-Masri gave the statement on the ninth day of extradition proceedings against Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, at the Old Bailey.

Assange is accused of conspiring with hacking groups and faces 18 charges under the Espionage Act and one charge under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years.

El-Masri, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, said he had been detained in 2003 at the Macedonian border, then kidnapped and taken to a prison in Afghanistan by CIA agents where he was tortured.

Assange accuses prosecution of censorship Technical difficulties prevented El-Masri from joining the court’s cloud video platform, which meant he was unable to address the court beyond his written statement. Assange is reported to have stood up and said, “I will not accept you censoring a torture victim’s statement to this court”, after prosecution lawyers objected to him giving live testimony. Julian Assange in court at the Old Bailey Mark Summers QC, representing Assange, said the diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks in 2011 exposed the pressure the US had put on the German authorities not to go ahead with extradition charges against the CIA agents involved in El-Masri’s kidnapping. El-Marsi said in his written evidence that the European Court of Human Rights relied on US government cables published by WikiLeaks in a ruling announced in December 2012. The European Court said El-Masri’s account of his abduction, torture and rendition had been “established beyond reasonable doubt”. It found that Macedonia was responsible for his torture and ill-treatment, both in the country itself and after his transfer to the US authorities. El Masri said the WikiLeaks cables showed that the US interfered in a judicial investigation in Germany, as well as in Spain where the rendition flight in question travelled from. “Without dedicated and brave exposure of the state secrets in question, what happened to me would never have been acknowledged and understood,” he said. “The exposure of what happened was necessary, not just for myself, but for law and justice worldwide.”

CIA rendition team El-Masri said he was kidnapped at the Macedonian border while travelling through Europe on a bus. He said he was detained without reason, held incommunicado, and severely ill-treated for 23 days. He reported being “handcuffed and blindfolded at Skopje Airport and handed to a CIA rendition team who physically overwhelmed me, cutting off all my clothes except my blindfold”. He recalled “seven or eight men dressed head to foot in black, wearing black masks” before being “shackled and marched to a waiting aircraft”. “Without dedicated and brave exposure of the state secrets in question, what happened to me would never have been acknowledged and understood. The exposure of what happened was necessary, not just for myself, but for law and justice worldwide” Khalid El-Masri, German citizen kidnapped by the CIA “I was spread-eagled and my limbs tied to the side of the aircraft. I was given injections and anaesthetic. I was unconscious for most of the journey,” he stated in written evidence. The plane took El-Masri to a prison in Afghanistan where he was held incommunicado in a concrete cell in winter and “continuously interrogated … humiliated, stripped naked, insulted and threatened”. When he protested his detention by going on a hunger strike, El Masri said he was “dragged from my cell to the interrogation room, tied to a chair and a tube painfully forced through my nose”. El-Masri later discovered that the CIA knew his detention was the result of “mistaken identity” but continued to hold him there for several more months. After that, he described being “taken to an aircraft, blindfolded, ear-muffed and chained to the seat”. The aircraft took him to Albania where his blindfold and handcuffs were removed. “The men gave me my suitcase and my passport and told me to walk down the road without turning back. I really believed I was going to be shot in the back and that I would die on that road,” said El-Masri. “I was warned as a condition of my release I was never to mention what happened to me and that there would be consequences if I spoke.” His account has been confirmed in a report by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), which found that CIA officers met with El Masri and “related conditions for his release which included: that he would not reveal his experiences to the media or the local authority; that he would accept that his post-release activities would be monitored; and that any breach of his pledge would have consequences”.