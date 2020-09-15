MEPs denied access as observers to Julian Assange extradition hearing

MEPs said last night that they had been denied access as observers to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition hearing at the Old Bailey.

About 40 people, including representatives of non-governmental organisation (NGOs) and international political observers, were told they had been denied remote access to the court on the first day of the hearing.

The MEPs include Maria Arena (Belgium), Clare Daly (Ireland), Sira Rego (Spain), Luke Flanagan (Ireland), Anne-Sophie Pelletier (France), Mick Wallace (Ireland), Miguel Urbán Crespo (Spain) and Markéta Gregorová (Czech Republic).

Gregorová, who attended Assange’s extradition hearing at Woolwich Crown Court earlier this year, said: “If independent observers are not allowed to observe this case, whatever you think of Assange and his guilt, we cannot have blind trust in the fairness of the trial.

“To negotiate and promise observing the trial virtually, set everything up and then let 40 people wait pointlessly is a whole another level and it is not about unpreparedness.”

Daly said she had written to the UK Ministry of Justice and had been given permission to join the official video link to the courtroom. “We cannot, as observers, conclude anything about the fairness or impartiality of these hearings if we cannot be there,” she said.

“When I attempted to log in to monitor the proceedings on Monday last week, I was left sitting in a virtual waiting room for several hours. The same goes for my MEP colleague Mick Wallace. We found out via Twitter that the judge had revoked our access.”