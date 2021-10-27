“No-one extradited from UK to US has committed suicide”, US tells court in Assange appeal

A British judge has given people accused by the US a “trump card” to avoid extradition by finding in favour of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a court heard today.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January 2021 that it would be “oppressive” to send Assange for trial in the US, where he would be at high risk of suicide.

But James Lewis QC, representing the US told a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice that the judge had applied the wrong legal tests.

The court was initially told that Assange was too unwell to attend today's hearing but he joined the court by video link from Belmarsh prison in South East London some 40 minutes later.

Dressed in a white shirt, dark tie, and a black face covering, Assange spent much of the hearing sat at one end of the video room, with only his reflection visible to the prison camera.

Prosecutors told the a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice that the US government had now given now diplomatic assurances to Assange over his treatment that marked “sea change” in the case if he were extradited.

Speaking on the first day of a two-day hearing, Lewis told the court claims by Assange’s defence team that the US would violate its assurances over Assange’s treatment in the US had “no basis in fact.”

Expert witnesses had previously testified that Assange was likely to be placed under Special Administrative Measures (SAMS) – described by witnesses as a form of solitary confinement – and held in a Supermax prison under administrative segregation with limited contact with other prisoners.

Lewis quoted evidence from US prosecutor, Gordon Kromberg, that prisoners placed under administrative segregation were able to speak to each other through walls and doors, and were able to associate with other prisoners.

Placement in administrative segregation has no impact on the ability of prisoners to meet their lawyers, he said.

"That alone destroys the argument about solitary confinement because he can meet at any time with his lawyers,” Lewis told the court.

Judge made errors The district judge had wrongly interpreted Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, by considering the impact of extradition of Assange on his future mental health. The correct test was whether Assange’s current mental state in the UK before extradition meant he was at risk of suicide. “One has to be careful of not going into a crystal ball approach in deciding what may or may not happen,” Lewis told the court. The district judge acknowledged that the US took measures to prevent suicide but she based her decision not to extradite him on the grounds that Assange had the intellect to circumvent suicide prevention measures. “No one who has ever been extradited from the UK to the US has ever committed suicide,” he said. The judge’s decision not to extradite Assange because of his capability of circumventing suicide measures becomes a “trump card”. “The approach taken by the district judge is to erect a barrier to extradition that just can’t be met by our extradition partners,” he said. It could never be said in UK proceedings that someone who “committed crimes of the magnitude of Assange,” could not be put on trial, Lewis told the court. US grounds for appeal The judge made errors of law in her application of the test under section 91 of the 2003 Extradition Act. Had she applied the test correctly, she would not have discharged Assange The judge, having decided that the threshold for discharge under section 91 was met, ought to have notified the requesting state of her provisional view, so as to afford it the opportunity of offering assurances to the court. The judge, having concluded that the principal psychiatric expert called on behalf of the defence (professor Kopelman) had misled her, on a material issue, ought to have ruled that his evidence was inadmissible. Alternatively, if it could be said that his lack of independence went to weight rather than admissibility, the district judge ought to have attributed no, or far less, weight to his opinion as to the severity of Assange’s mental condition than she did (a fortiori when two, additional and wholly independent, experts were of a different opinion). Had she not admitted that evidence or attributed appropriate weight to it, the judge would not have discharged Assange pursuant to section 91. The judge erred in her overall assessment of the evidence going to the risk of suicide. The US has provided the UK with a package of assurances which are responsive to the judge’s specific findings in this case. In particular, the US has provided assurances that Assange will not be subject to special administrative measures (SAMs) or imprisoned at ADX (unless he were to do something subsequent to the offering of these assurances that meets the tests for the imposition of SAMs or designation to ADX). The US has also provided an assurance that it will consent to Assange being transferred to Australia to serve any custodial sentence imposed on him.

Medical evidence should be dismissed Appearing before the Lord chief justice, Lord Burnett of Maldon and Lord Justice Holroyde, Lewis also argued that evidence given by Assange’s principle psychiatric expert should either be found inadmissible or given little weight. The US argued that expert witness Michael Kopelman, a psychiatrist, had serious misled the court by failing to disclose Assange’s relationship with his fiancée Stella Moris in his initial report. Moris gave “important evidence” in Kopelman's report but nowhere does the reader understand that she was in a relationship with Assange and the mother of his children, Lewis told the court. Kopelman had signed a statement of truth saying that he had endeavoured to include anything in his report which might be adverse to his opinion. That statement was “untrue,” said Lewis. “The prosecution had no idea that Ms Moris was his partner and the mother of his children until Mr Assange made a bail application and elected to deploy information about his children,” he said. Lewis took the court through Kopelman’s oral evidence, citing examples where Assange was recorded as having interaction with fellow cell mates, exercising, and watching television. The prosecutor argued that Kopelman had left out examples recorded by prison staff that contradicted his findings that Assange had severe depression and psychotic episodes. District judge Vanessa Baraitser had chosen to prefer Kopelman’s evidence to the evidence of other expert witnesses “without giving cogent reasons why,” he said.