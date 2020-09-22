WikiLeaks published unredacted cables after password was disclosed in book

WikiLeaks published hundreds of thousands of unredacted government cables only after they had been published by other people on the internet, a court heard yesterday.

Christian Grothoff, an expert in network security from the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland, said copies of the documents came into the public domain after the password was published in a book on WikiLeaks.

He was speaking on the 10th day of an extradition hearing held against Julian Assange at the Old Bailey in London.

Assange has been indicted on 17 charges under the US Espionage Act and has been accused of publishing unredacted documents which put the lives of local Afghans and Iraqis who passed information to US forces at risk.

The WikiLeaks founder faces further allegations that he conspired with computer hackers to encourage them to obtain secret US government documents.

During the hearing, Joel Smith, representing the US government, accused Grothoff of bias after disclosing that he had signed a letter sent to US president Donald Trump calling for him to stop the prosecution of Assange.

Passphrase gave access to encrypted documents Questioned by Mark Summers, QC for the defence, Grothoff said WikiLeaks shared a passphrase with investigative journalist David Leigh giving him access to a website containing the encrypted documents. “It was described in David Leigh’s book as a very long password,” he said.“ One can look at the password and estimate how long it would take to attack by brute force. It could not be broken in a reasonable amount of time.” WikiLeaks was hit by a cyber attack in November 2010 after its media partners began to publish the US diplomatic cables in redacted form, Grothoff told the court. “The WikiLeaks site was under a denial-of-service attack, when someone – we don’t know who – tried to make the site inaccessible,” he said. WikiLeaks’ DNS service provider later terminated the WikiLeaks DNS service to protect its other customers.

WikiLeaks website ‘mirrored’ after cyber attack The attack led to other people making “mirrors” of the WikiLeaks site, with the encouragement of WikiLeaks, to duplicate the contents of its site, said Grothoff. Some of these mirrored sites included encrypted copies of the unredacted cables, he added. However, journalists David Leigh and Luke Harding published a book, WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s war on secrecy, which reproduced the passphrase Leigh had been given to access encrypted files in February 2011. Grothoff said WikiLeaks would not have been able to change the passphrase to protect the file which had been mirrored on other parts of the internet.

German newspaper revealed existence of password Nothing happened until German weekly newspaper Der Freitag published a story saying the password had been leaked and that it could unlock copies of the encrypted files on the internet. “Now people could easily put two and two together,” said Grothoff. The court heard that on 31 August 2010, Nigel Parry, who ran a website, had used the passphrase to decrypt the cables. At about the same time, the decrypted cables appeared in BitTorrent and the website Cryptome published the cables in unredacted form. “Cryptome is a well-known site for leaking information and it inspired WikiLeaks,” said Grothoff. One the same day, the website mrkva.eu published a searchable copy of the unredacted document, and the decrypted cables that became available on BitTorrent appeared on the Pirate Bay website. WikiLeaks published the unredacted documents on 2 September 2010, making announcements on Twitter and on the WikiLeaks website. “By that time, [the document file] was on the internet in a way that was impossible to stop,” said Grothoff.