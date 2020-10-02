Getty Images
WikiLeaks led the way for newsrooms to use encryption to protect sources says Italian journalist
Stefania Maurizi, said in written evidence that Julian Assange pioneered the use of encryption by journalists to protect sources. Her work showed that US put pressure on Italy to stop the extradition and prosecution of CIA officers responsible for the extrajudicial kidnapping and torture of an Egyptian cleric
WikiLeaks pioneered the use of encryption and air gapped computers to protect sources and confidential documents later used in main stream news rooms, according to evidence by an Italian investigative journalist.
Stefania Maurizi said that the organisation had taken extensive measures to protect thousands of state department documents leaked by Chelsea Manning in 2010.
She gave written evidence during the four-week extradition trial of Julian Assange at the Old Bailey, which ended yesterday.
According to her evidence, US cables published by WikiLeaks showed that the US had successfully placed pressure on Italian politicians not to extradite and prosecute the CIA officers responsible for the kidnap and torture of an Egyptian cleric seized from the streets of Milan.
Assange is accused of offences under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and 17 counts under the Espionage Act after receiving and publishing thousands of classified documents from former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
US prosecutors have alleged that Assange knowingly published thousands of unredacted state department documents which put US informants at risk.
Maurizi worked with WikiLeaks for over 9 months to analyse US State Department cables related to Italy and used local knowledge to redact the names of individuals who might be at risk if their names were disclosed.
Pioneering cryptography
Maurizi, who has a degree in maths and wrote a dissertation on cryptography, said that WikiLeaks had pioneered the use of encryption to protect journalistic sources.
“Julian Assange and WikiLeaks were pioneering the use of encryption to protect journalistic sources and this was of great interest to me both as an investigative journalist and a mathematician,” she said.
At the time no major newsroom was using cryptography to systematically protect sources, and it would be years before other newsrooms, such as the Guardian and the Washington Post introduced Cryptography.
WikiLeaks made original documents available on its web sites so that people could access the original documentation and check the accuracy of published media reports. Assange called it “scientific journalism,” said Maurizi.
The journalist worked with Assange on the Iraq War logs in 2010 and was given access to over 4,000 State Department cables in 2011.
“I was given an encrypted USB stick and once I returned to Italy I was given a password that would then allow opening the file. Everything was done with the utmost responsibility and attention,” she said.
Maurizi used an air-gapped computer, which she never left unattended, to analyse the cables, and adopted other security measures.
“Even the work done by close colleagues on stories regarding the Italian Mafia requiring extreme caution and security never reached these levels,” she said.
Maurizi said that she redacted any sensitive names - using 12 X’s, so that the length of the name did not provide any clue to the identity - before they were published by WikiLeaks.
US put pressure on Italy to prevent extradition of CIA suspects
The diplomatic cables shed light on “extremely serious human rights violations” including torture and kidnapping, said Maurizi.
They revealed that the US had put pressure on Italian politicians not to extradite US citizens and CIA agents held responsible for the kidnaping and extraordinary rendition of Abu Omar from the streets of Milan.
Omar was taken to Egypt in 2003 where he was held in cell, blindfolded and handcuffed and repeatedly tortured for 14 months, according to an investigation by Mother Jones. He was finally released from prison in 2017, years after a court found he had no involvement in terrorism.
Thanks to a series of blunders by the US agents, Italian prosecutors identified 26 US citizens, mostly CIA officers, responsible for the kidnapping.
They were tried in absentia and convicted by the Italian supreme court between 2012 and 2014 to sentences of between 6 and 9 years.
Under US pressure, successive Italian justice ministers refused to issue extradition requests to the US to put the suspects on trial in Italy, and several of the suspects received presidential pardons.
Without WikiLeaks publication of US diplomatic cables, “it would have been impossible to acquire factual and solid evidence about the US pressures on the Italian politicians,” said Maurizi.
Mistakes led to publication of unredacted documents
Maurizi said that she learned that one of WikiLeaks media partner’s passwords had been compromised during a trip to visit Assange, who was then a guest at Ellingham Hall, a country house in Norfolk, in August 2011.
The password had been disclosed in a book on WikiLeaks, Inside Julian Assange’s War on Secrecy written by Guardian journalists David Leigh and Luke Harding.
Later the German Newspaper Der Freitag published a story that did not reveal the password but made it possible for “people to connect the dots”.
“There was an ever-widening awareness that the files, until then considered to be safely encrypted might nonetheless be public very soon,” she said.
Copies of an encrypted file containing the unredacted State Department documents had been circulating on the internet.
Christian Grothoff, an expert in network security from the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, told the court on 21 September that the file was likely to have been distributed after people mirrored the contents of WikiLeaks following a denial of service attack.
Maurizi said, “WikiLeaks was in the position of its own data having been irreversibly and repeatedly embedded in the internet and they could not undo what had happened.”
She said that Assange was acutely troubled by the situation and made urgent attempts to inform the State Department that information was circulating out of control.
When WikiLeaks published the unredacted documents, following their publication on the US web site Cryptome, Maurizi contacted security expert Bruce Schneier.
According to extracts quoted in Maurizi’s evidence, Schneier said in an email that “both parties made dumb mistakes.” He said that “If I were to assess the blame the Guardian made the worse mistake”. Without the key no one would have been able to brute force the file. “No one, probably not even aliens with a planet-sized computer.”
A judge will rule whether the UK should grant the US request to extradite Assange on 4 January 2021.
Read more about Julian Assange’s September extradition hearing at the Old Bailey
- Lawyers for Julian Assange say the US has introduced an 11th hour indictment against the WikiLeaks founder that provides additional grounds for his extradition.
- On the second day of his extradition hearing at the Old Bailey, judge informs the WikiLeaks founder he could be removed and potentially banned from court for interrupting witnesses.
- US journalism historian and investigative journalist Mark Feldstein tells a UK court that use of the Espionage Act against Assange will have wide implications for the press.
- Trevor Timm, co-founder of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, tells a court that if the US prosecutes Julian Assange, every reporter who receives a secret document will be criminalised.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be held under special administrative measures if extradited to the US, said Eric Lewis, a US legal expert, effectively placing him in solitary confinement.
- MEPs and NGOs say they have been denied access to observe extradition proceedings against WikiLeaks founder in Central Criminal Court.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange held back 15,000 documents from publication at the request of the US government, a court heard today.
- Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked highly classified documents that changed the course of the Vietnam War in the 1970s, says WikiLeaks exposed a serious pattern of US war crimes.
- WikiLeaks and its media partners used software developed by an independent non-government organisation (NGO) to redact information that could identify individuals from 400,000 classified documents on the Iraq war, a court heard today.
- New Zealand investigative journalist and author Nicky Hager said that WikiLeaks’ publication of a video showing a US helicopter firing on civilians, along with the publication of secret war logs, ‘electrified’ the world to civilian deaths.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal that would allow him “to get on with his life” and benefit US president Donald Trump.
- Khalid El-Masri said that disclosures by WikiLeaks showed that the US had intervened in a German judicial investigation into his torture and kidnapping by the CIA.
- Trump supporter Cassandra Fairbanks was given advanced details of US plans to oust Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy and to arrest him for over documents leaked by former soldier Chelsea Manning.
- WikiLeaks published unredacted cables after password was disclosed in book by Guardian journalist David Leigh.
- Julian Assange is on the autistic spectrum and has a history of depression that would put him at risk of suicide if he is extradited to a US prison.
- Nigel Blackwood, NHS consultant psychiatrist, told the Old Bailey court that although WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had ‘moderate depression’ and autistic traits it was ‘not unjust’ extradite him.
- Forensic expert questions US claims that Julian Assange conspired to crack military password.
- WikiLeaks founder would be held in a cell the size of a parking space for 22 or 23 hours a day without contact with other inmates before trial.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held alongside convicted terrorist Abu Hamza in a supermax federal prison in Colorado, isolated from other prisoners, if he is extradited to the US, Old Bailey told.
- Two former employees of UC Global, which provides security services to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, claim the company shared surveillance footage with the US of the WikiLeaks founder meeting with lawyers and other visitors.
- WikiLeaks disclosures led to ‘revelations of extraordinary journalistic importance’ about detention in Guantamo Bay and civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Getting Cloud Security Right
Let's face it, cloud security can be done very wrong. Let's learn to do it right. Regular Computer Weekly contributor Peter Ray Allison explores this issue, weighing up the questions organisations should be asking of their cloud service providers, and whose responsibility cloud security should be.
Read more on IT risk management
-
Judge to give verdict on Julian Assange’s extradition after Christmas
-
WikiLeaks revelations ‘shed light of truth’ on war on terror, court hears
-
Julian Assange would be held in ‘solitary confinement’ in US jail
-
Forensic expert questions US claims that Julian Assange conspired to crack military password
Start the conversation
0 comments