WikiLeaks led the way for newsrooms to use encryption to protect sources says Italian journalist

WikiLeaks pioneered the use of encryption and air gapped computers to protect sources and confidential documents later used in main stream news rooms, according to evidence by an Italian investigative journalist.

Stefania Maurizi said that the organisation had taken extensive measures to protect thousands of state department documents leaked by Chelsea Manning in 2010.

She gave written evidence during the four-week extradition trial of Julian Assange at the Old Bailey, which ended yesterday.

According to her evidence, US cables published by WikiLeaks showed that the US had successfully placed pressure on Italian politicians not to extradite and prosecute the CIA officers responsible for the kidnap and torture of an Egyptian cleric seized from the streets of Milan.

Assange is accused of offences under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and 17 counts under the Espionage Act after receiving and publishing thousands of classified documents from former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

US prosecutors have alleged that Assange knowingly published thousands of unredacted state department documents which put US informants at risk.

Maurizi worked with WikiLeaks for over 9 months to analyse US State Department cables related to Italy and used local knowledge to redact the names of individuals who might be at risk if their names were disclosed.

Pioneering cryptography Maurizi, who has a degree in maths and wrote a dissertation on cryptography, said that WikiLeaks had pioneered the use of encryption to protect journalistic sources. “Julian Assange and WikiLeaks were pioneering the use of encryption to protect journalistic sources and this was of great interest to me both as an investigative journalist and a mathematician,” she said. At the time no major newsroom was using cryptography to systematically protect sources, and it would be years before other newsrooms, such as the Guardian and the Washington Post introduced Cryptography. WikiLeaks made original documents available on its web sites so that people could access the original documentation and check the accuracy of published media reports. Assange called it “scientific journalism,” said Maurizi. The journalist worked with Assange on the Iraq War logs in 2010 and was given access to over 4,000 State Department cables in 2011. “I was given an encrypted USB stick and once I returned to Italy I was given a password that would then allow opening the file. Everything was done with the utmost responsibility and attention,” she said. Maurizi used an air-gapped computer, which she never left unattended, to analyse the cables, and adopted other security measures. “Even the work done by close colleagues on stories regarding the Italian Mafia requiring extreme caution and security never reached these levels,” she said. Maurizi said that she redacted any sensitive names - using 12 X’s, so that the length of the name did not provide any clue to the identity - before they were published by WikiLeaks.