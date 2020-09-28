Julian Assange would be held in ‘solitary confinement’ in US jail

Julian Assange would be held under conditions equivalent to solitary confinement if extradited to the US, a court heard today.

Yancey Ellis, a lawyer and former public defender, told the court that Assange would be held in a cell for 22 to 23 hours a day without contact with other inmates.

Giving evidence on the 14th day of an extradition hearing being held at the Old Bailey court, Ellis said that Assange was likely to be held at the Truesdale Adult Detention Centre in Alexandria in Virginia as he awaited trial.

The 49-year-old founder of WikiLeaks would be detained in a cell of 50 square feet or less – the size of a parking space - equipped with a shelf and a mat for sleeping, a small metal toilet and sink in the prisons’ “X block”.

“The whole point is to keep you away from other inmates. If there are other inmates in the unit, it is most likely you would be in the cells all the time,” said Ellis.

Assange faces extradition to the US over allegations of encouraging hacking and faces one count under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFFA) and 17 counts under the Espionage Act, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years.