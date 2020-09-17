Assange revelations among most important in US history, says Daniel Ellsberg

WikiLeaks’ disclosure of US government documents are among the most important revelations of criminal state behaviour in US history, a former US government whistleblower has said.

Daniel Ellsberg told a court that WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of documents were of comparable importance to his leaks of the Pentagon Papers that precipitated the end of the Vietnam war.

Ellsberg was speaking on the seventh day of a US extradition hearing against Julian Assange, who faces 17 charges under the Espionage Act and one charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years in prison after disclosing US government documents about the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, US diplomatic communications and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Ellsberg told the court: “It was clear to me that these revelations, like the Pentagon Papers, have the capability of informing the public that they had seriously been misled about the nature of war, progress in war, the likelihood of it ending at all.”

Ellsberg himseld faced prosecution under the Espionage Act after leaking 43 volumes of a top secret study that showed the US government knew it could not win the Vietnam war and had lied to the public and Congress about its cost and prospects of success.

Assange leaked ‘low-level reports’ Questioned by Mark Summers QC, representing Assange, Ellsberg said the Iraq war and Afghan war logs, unlike the highly classified Pentagon Papers, were “low-level field reports”. The reports revealed that torture, death squads and assassinations had become so normalised that reports could be trusted to a “secret level” network available to 100,000 people with low-level security clearances. “It was startling to discover that the assassinations, murder and death squads were no longer regarded as sensitive,” he said. “They did expose a very serious pattern of actual war crimes. In the Afghan case, the reports of assassinations and torture and death squads were really describing war crimes.”

Military rules of engagement ‘permit murder’ Ellsberg said there was no question that a US military video, published by WikiLeaks as “Collateral murder”, showed war crimes. “We were watching someone pursue with his machine gun an unarmed man, wounded, calling for safety and deliberately shooting him down when there were troops in the vicinity capable of capturing that person,” he said. Ellsberg said that had the government said this was aberrant behaviour which led to the punishment of the people involved, that would have been reassuring. “What we were told in the press was there had been no punishment because the rules of engagement had not been violated,” he said. “To say that is to say that the rules of engagement permitted murder.”

Assange could not get ‘remotely fair trial’ The court heard that during Ellsberg’s trial for leaking the Pentagon Papers in 1971, the judge had refused to allow him to explain his motives for leaking the papers. Ellsberg said that in every Espionage Act case since then, including two before president Obama and nine after president Obama, the motive had been judged as irrelevant. He said the law was “absolutely inappropriate for use against whistleblowing” where the purpose was to release information for the good of the public. “I did not get a fair trial,” said Ellsberg. “No one since me has had a fair trial under those circumstances. Julian Assange could not get a remotely fair trial.” Julian Assange in court James Lewis QC, for the US government, asked Ellsberg if he was aware that Assange was not being prosecuted for publishing the “Collateral murder” video or the rules of engagement. He told Ellsberg that Assange was only being prosecuted for publishing a relatively small number of unredacted documents where sources or informants were put in danger. Ellsberg said that appeared misleading. “As I read the indictment, he is charged with publishing that limited number of documents, but there are also charges of holding and retaining other documents,” he said. Lewis said Assange was being prosecuted for all the documents he conspired to receive from Chelsea Manning. But he was only charged with three counts of publishing unredacted documents on the internet containing names of people who could be put at grave danger. “That is what the government’s case is and was said in open court,” said Lewis.

Good Ellsberg/Bad Assange theory Lewis quoted an article by lawyer Floyd Abrams, who represented the New York Times in a civil case brought by the US government over the Pentagon Papers, arguing that WikiLeaks was not comparable with the Pentagon Papers. Ellsberg said Abrams was a respected lawyer, but he was “mistaken”. Abrams’ position was widely held by people who want to criticise whistleblowers such as Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange, he said. “I do not agree with the ‘good Ellsberg/bad Assange’ theory,” he added. “Except for the computer aspects which did not exist then, I see no difference between the charges against Assange and the charges against me.” Ellsberg told the court that Assange withheld 15,000 files from the first release of the Afghan papers and also went through a very heavy process of redactions. “He requested help from the State Department and the Defense Department on redacting names, and they refused to redact a single one,” he said. “All of those names could have been kept from publication had the State Department and the Defense Department simply responded to the request of the newspapers and of Julian. I have no doubt that Julian would have removed names.” Ellsberg said he could only infer that the government departments chose to preserve their capability by charging Assange with endangering lives, rather than taking steps to protect them. “Then, years later, they have not been able to identify a single person at risk of death, incarceration or physical harm,” he said. “Either the risks were overrated, or they did not care.”