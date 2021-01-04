WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to face charges in US, court rules

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US to face charges of hacking and espionage, a court ruled today.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said this morning that it would be “oppressive” to send Assange for trial in the US, where he would be at high risk of suicide.

Assange has the “intelligence and the determination” to circumvent the suicide prevention programmes in US prisons, the judge said.

The US, which claims that WikiLeaks has endangered lives, said after the hearing that it would appeal the decision.

The case represents the first time that the US Espionage Act, originally enacted to prosecute spies during the First World War, has been used to bring charges against an individual for receiving and publishing classified information.

But Baraitser said that arguments by Assange’s defence team that the case had been brought by the Trump administration for political purposes, were not a legal bar to his extradition.

She said Parliament had taken the decision to remove the political exception from the 2003 Extradition Act.

Speaking after the verdict, Assange’s partner Stella Moris said: “Today is a victory for Julian. Today’s victory is the first step towards justice in this case. We are pleased the court has recognised the inhumanity of what he has endured and what he faces.

“But let’s not forget that the indictment in the US has not been dropped. We are extremely concerned that the US government has decided to appeal this decision. It continues to want to punish Julian and make him disappear into the deepest, darkest hole of the US prison system.”

Chelsea Manning documents ‘revealed war crimes’ The US charges centre on hundreds of thousands of documents leaked to WikiLeaks by former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010 and 2011. The court heard evidence over the summer that the Chelsea Manning documents published by WikiLeaks revealed evidence of war crimes, torture and civilian deaths during the Iran and Iraq wars, and the role of the US in rendering terrorist suspects to black sites for torture and interrogation of detainees. They included the rules of engagement for the Iraq war and the “collateral murder” video which showed US soldiers laughing as they fired on unarmed civilians in Iraq. Daniel Ellsberg, the US government whistleblower responsible for leaking the Pentagon Papers that changed the course of the Vietnam war, said in evidence that the revelations were among the most important disclosures of criminal state behaviour in US history.

Hacking allegations Speaking during a 45-minute hearing, Baraitser said that Assange’s activities went beyond the normal activities of journalists, however. Assange offered to use technical tools, known as “rainbow tools”, to help Manning crack a password. If successful, this might have made it more difficult for investigators to identify her as the source of the disclosures to WikiLeaks. In March 2010, after Assange told Manning that “curious eyes never run dry” on an internet chat forum, Manning downloaded hundreds more documents. The US alleged that Assange had encouraged others to hack into computers to obtain documents from government computer systems, and that Manning was aware of that, the judge said. For example, Assange spoke at hacking conferences, including the Chaos Computer Club in 2013, where he told the audience to join the CIA to steal information, Baraitser said in a 132-page judgment. These activities “took him outside any role of investigative journalism”, she told the court.

Assange went beyond confines of responsible journalism The judge rejected the defence team’s arguments that the WikiLeaks founder was operating within the confines of responsible journalism. By making this argument, she said, “it invests in Mr Assange the right to sacrifice the safety of individuals in the name of free speech”. WikiLeaks put informants who had given assistance to US forces in Iraq and Afghanistan at risk after releasing 250,000 unredacted documents, the judge said. This was in contrast with WikiLeaks media partners, including The Guardian, The New York Times, El Pais, Der Spiegel and Le Monde, that issued a statement condemning the move. “We deplore the decision of WikiLeaks to publish the unredacted State Department cables which may put sources at risk,” the organisations said. “Our previous dealings with WikiLeaks were with a clear basis that we would only publish cables which had been subjected to a thorough joint edited and clearance process.”

Assange would be protected by US constitution Baraitser rejected claims that the US Espionage Act is so vaguely worded that it would not meet the standards of enforceability and foreseeability required under UK law. But the judge said Assange would be protected by the fifth amendment of the US constitution, which prevents people being deprived of their liberty without being able to offer proper defence. She said there was no evidence that Assange would fall outside the protection of the US constitution because he is not a US citizen. “Assange would be on US soil facing a US trial in a US court,” she said. “No authority has been provided that he would not have the protection of the US constitution.”

Suicidal thoughts The judge said, however, that she accepted evidence from doctors that Assange has recurring depression, is on the autism spectrum and has Asperger’s. During detention at Belmarsh prison, Assange had told medical staff that he had suicidal thoughts and had made frequent requests to call the Samaritans. The prisons’s healthcare wing had prescribed him antidepressants and anti-psychotic medicine. Assange had also made preparations for his death, including making a will and requesting absolution from a Catholic priest. In May, a razor blade was found in his cell. “The overall impression is of a depressed and despairing man concerned about his future,” said the judge.

Special administrative measures Baraitser said the US intelligence service views Assange as an ongoing threat. Assange continued to publish confidential documents belonging to the CIA while seeking asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy, she said – a reference to the Vault 7 leaks which exposed the CIA’s hacking capabilities. And Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, denounced WikiLeaks as a “not-state hostile intelligence agency”. As a result, Baraitser found there was a real risk that Assange would be subject to “special administrative measures” – equivalent to solitary confinement – in the US. There was also a real risk that Assange would be held at ADX Florence in Colorado – a supermax prison. Assange in court Assange would be held in isolation, contact with his family would be curtailed, and he would exercise in isolation in a small room without contact with other prisoners. This was recognised by all the experts who gave evidence during the trial as detrimental to Assange’s health. The judge said Assange had already adopted a strategy of hiding his suicidal thoughts from prison pscyhologists at Belmarsh prison, where he is on remand. Assange has the intelligence and the determination to circumvent the suicide watch measures used in US prisons, she said. Baraister said that facing conditions of near total isolation and without the protection of suicide watch, she was satisfied that procedures in the US would not prevent him committing suicide. Assange faces 17 charges under the 1917 Espionage Act, for receiving and publishing hundreds of thousands of classified government documents leaked by former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. He has also been charged with one count under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, along with multiple allegations that he conspired with hacking groups to encourage them to obtain classified US documents.