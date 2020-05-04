Assange extradition hearing to take place in September following coronavirus lockdown

WikiLeak’s founder, Julian Assange is to face an extradition hearing in September after a court decided to delay proceedings because of the Covid 19 lockdown.

Westminster Magistrates Court said the US government’s extradition case against Assange would heard by another court, potentially outside London.

The decision follows arguments from lawyers representing Assange and the US government that it would be difficult to hold a fair hearing on 18 May during the Covid lockdown.

Journalists and observers attempted to call into the hearing on a remote telephone line but were unable to hear the proceedings, after a court clerk reportedly made an error with the phone system.

The court heard that Assange was too unwell to attend the hearing by video link from Belmarsh Prison. The WikiLeaks founder faces 17 charges under the 1917 Espionage Act after WikiLeaks published a series of leaks from Chelsea Manning, a former US Army soldier turned whistleblower, in 2010-11.

The court heard last week that Assange’s defence team had not been able to communicate with their client to take instructions over new documents served by the US Prosecutor, Gordon Kromberg, because of Covid 19 restrictions.

Legal counsel for both defence and prosecution told District Judge Vanessa Baraitser that it would not be fair for the case to proceed by video link under COVID-19 lockdown conditions. She ruled that all parties to the case should be in the courtroom when evidence is heard.

Prosecution and Defence unable to attend case before September At a hearing in a sparsely populated court room today, Judge Baraitser proposed that the three-week extradition hearing, due to start on 18 May, should be postponed to August when there were slots available in the court. Edward Fitzgerald representing Assange, said that he would have great problems with the first three weeks of August and that barrister Mark Summers and key witnesses for the case would not be available in July. "The November date is too late for us and the July date is perhaps unworkable for us," he told the court, according to posts by journalist Marty Silk on Twitter.

US government’s attempt to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges in the US is politically motivated and an abuse of process, court told. James Lewis, representing the US government, said that the prosecution would not be able to attend the case in July, as American prosecutors would need to fly to the US and it was doubtful that flights would be available. Judge Baraitser said that there was no availability to hear the case in Woolwich Crown Court, which is close to Belmarsh Prison where Assange is being held. The court agreed for the extradition hearing to be held at an alternative Crown Court, potentially outside of London in September but said that it would take time to arrange.