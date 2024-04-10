Sander Priston
Biden considering whether to end prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
US president Joe Biden says he is considering requests by Australia to end the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under espionage and computer fraud charges
President Joe Biden said today that the US administration is considering a request by the Australian government to end the prosecution of Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, who faces extradition after publishing leaked US government documents.
Biden’s comment follows interventions by the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and a vote in Australia’s lower house in February calling for the US and the UK to bring legal proceedings against Assange to a close, so that the can return home to his family in Australia.
Assange, who has been held on remand in London’s Belmarsh high security prison for five years, faces 18 counts under the US Espionage Act and the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and could face a maximum prison sentence of 175 years if he is extradited to the US.
The US President was speaking to journalists in the White House press pool, during a visit by Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida.
"We're considering it," Biden said in response to a question about Australia's request that he end the prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange.
Biden’s intervention follows a decision by the High Court in London to allow Assange to appeal against extradition if the US government fails to give assurances that the WikiLeak’s founder will not be subject to the death penalty.
The US government has also been asked for assurances that Assange will be granted free speech rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution and that he will not receive an unfair trial because of his nationality.
The prosecution of Assange under US espionage and computer hacking laws, has led to warnings from major news outlets and campaign groups that it would set a legal precedent that would have a chilling effect on the work of journalists.
Two judges rejected Assanges’ arguments that the WikiLeaks founder cannot be extradited for political offences in a 66-page verdict on 26 March.
They found that, although the UK-US Extradition Treaty prohibits extradition for political reasons, Parliament had not chosen to incorporate the prohibition into the 2003 Extradition Act.
In 2017, the then CIA director Mike Pompeo described WikiLeaks as a “non-state hostile intelligence service” that had acted in the interests of states hostile to the US, including Russia.
A later investigation by Yahoo News, disclosed the CIA had discussed plans to abduct Assange and potentially to assassinate him after speaking 30 former US intelligence and national security officials.
The March court verdict found that the charges against Assange were limited to the publication of documents – supplied by US Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning in 2010 – that identified human intelligence sources.
“There is a strong public interest in protecting the identities of human intelligence sources, and no countervailing public interest justification for publication has been identified,” it said.
There were strong reasons to conclude that the applicant’s activities did not accord with the “tenets of responsible journalism,” the judges found.
The prosecution has been criticised by the National Union of Journalists, the Press Freedom Foundation, and major news publishers.
Read more about Julian Assange’s extradition case
- US extradition of Assange is ‘state retaliation’ for exposing war crimes, court hears.
- Assange created a ‘grave and immediate risk’, says US government, as it seeks extradition.
- WikiLeaks founder faces last appeal against ‘political’ extradition.
- Assange appeals against home secretary Priti Patel’s extradition order.
- Lawyers for Assange say the US has introduced an 11th hour indictment against the WikiLeaks founder that provides additional grounds for his extradition.
- On the second day of his extradition hearing at the Old Bailey, judge informs the WikiLeaks founder he could be removed and potentially banned from court for interrupting witnesses.
- US journalism historian and investigative journalist Mark Feldstein tells a UK court that use of the Espionage Act against Assange will have wide implications for the press.
- Trevor Timm, co-founder of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, tells a court that if the US prosecutes Julian Assange, every reporter who receives a secret document will be criminalised.
- WikiLeaks founder will be held under special administrative measures if extradited to the US, said Eric Lewis, a US legal expert, effectively placing him in solitary confinement.
- MEPs and NGOs say they have been denied access to observe extradition proceedings against WikiLeaks founder in Central Criminal Court.
- WikiLeaks founder held back 15,000 documents from publication at the request of the US government, a court heard today.
- Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked highly classified documents that changed the course of the Vietnam War in the 1970s, says WikiLeaks exposed a serious pattern of US war crimes.
- WikiLeaks and its media partners used software developed by an independent non-government organisation (NGO) to redact information that could identify individuals from 400,000 classified documents on the Iraq war, a court heard today.
- New Zealand investigative journalist and author Nicky Hager said that WikiLeaks’ publication of a video showing a US helicopter firing on civilians, along with the publication of secret war logs, ‘electrified’ the world to civilian deaths.
- Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal that would allow him “to get on with his life” and benefit US president Donald Trump.
- Khalid El-Masri said that disclosures by WikiLeaks showed that the US had intervened in a German judicial investigation into his torture and kidnapping by the CIA.
- Trump supporter Cassandra Fairbanks was given advanced details of US plans to oust WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy and to arrest him for over documents leaked by former soldier Chelsea Manning.
- WikiLeaks published unredacted cables after password was disclosed in book by Guardian journalist David Leigh.
- Julian Assange is on the autistic spectrum and has a history of depression that would put him at risk of suicide if he is extradited to a US prison.
- Nigel Blackwood, NHS consultant psychiatrist, told the Old Bailey court that although WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had ‘moderate depression’ and autistic traits it was ‘not unjust’ extradite him.
- Forensic expert questions US claims that Julian Assange conspired to crack military password.
- WikiLeaks founder would be held in a cell the size of a parking space for 22 or 23 hours a day without contact with other inmates before trial.
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would be held alongside convicted terrorist Abu Hamza in a supermax federal prison in Colorado, isolated from other prisoners, if he is extradited to the US, Old Bailey told.
- Two former employees of UC Global, which provides security services to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, claim the company shared surveillance footage with the US of the WikiLeaks founder meeting with lawyers and other visitors.
- WikiLeaks disclosures led to ‘revelations of extraordinary journalistic importance’ about detention in Guantamo Bay and civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.