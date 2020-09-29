Julian Assange would be held with convicted terrorist Abu Hamza in supermax prison, court hears

Julian Assange would be held in the same US jail as convicted terrorist Abu Hamza, with no contact with other inmates and only one phone call a month in a US jail, a court heard today.

Lindsay Lewis, a US lawyer, told the Old Bailey that Assange was likely to be confined in the same supermax prison in Florence, Colorado as Hamza and held in similar conditions of isolation.

She told the court that the prison had a poor record on healthcare.

Hamza had not received adequate healthcare for conditions including diabetes, a double amputation of his forearms and dental problems caused by being forced to open tin cans with his teeth, she said.

Lewis was speaking on the 14th day of Assange’s extradition trial at the Old Bailey.

The 49-year-old founder of WikiLeaks faces one count under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and 17 counts under the Espionage Act. He faces a maximum sentence of 175 years.

Assange ‘recruited hackers’ Assange is charged with obtaining and publishing tens of thousands of classified documents from former soldier Chelsea Manning in 2010, including reports on the Afghan and Iraq wars, Guantanamo Bay detainee assessments and US State Department cables. A US federal grand jury also alleges that Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide WikiLeaks with classified information, including military secrets. Giving evidence, Maureen Baird, former warden of New York’s Metropolitan Correction Centre (MCC), told the court today that Assange would be placed under special administrative measures (SAMs) and confined to a cell for 23 to 24 hours a day for national security reasons. After a trial in the US, Assange would be held at the maximum security prison ADX Florence in Colorado – the prison that holds Abu Hamza al-Masri, also known as Mustafa Kamel Mustafa, she said. Julian Assange in court Baird, who said she had often met with prisoners under SAMs, said the prison regime damages the physical and mental health of inmates. “It causes severe depression, anxiety, paranoia, weight loss detrimental to physical health and detrimental to mental health,” she said. The defence witness said that SAMs prisoners would have to be “almost dying” before they could be transferred to a medical facility. Baird said there were two staff on the SAMs unit in the MCC when she was warden and they did not engage with inmates. “There is a steel door and a viewing slot,” she said. “That slot remains closed at all times except when an officer makes rounds every 30 minutes. That is when they would open the viewing slot, see if the person is OK and move on.” The US Bureau of Prisons has a robust suicide programme, said Baird, but it is not effective if someone is determined to take their own life. “When you have suicidal ideation, the reliance on inmate self-reporting is pretty strong,” she said. “When an inmate fails to report that, it is not noticed and the inmate commits suicide.”

US said it would not put Hamza in supermax Lewis, who represented Abu Hamza, told the court that the US had told the UK courts during his extradition hearings that Hamza would not be sent to the supermax in Florence for more than a short time. But despite those representations, he was sent to ADX Florence and has been held there in isolation for five years, she said, adding: “He was almost never out of his cell except for legal visits.” Assange, who has recurring depression and has been diagnosed as being on the autistic spectrum, is charged with national security offences and unauthorised receipt of classified documents. He would be on SAMs during pre-trial and post-trial detention in the US, said Lewis. A prisoner would have to have a serious mental illness to be transferred to a medical facility from ADX Florence, she said. “Even then, they may have to be placed at the ADX because of lack of other facilities.” Assange would be subject to the same conditions as Abu Hamza, spending the entire day completely alone with no contact with other prisoners, she added.

Long appeals process Lewis said it was extremely difficult for prisoners to challenge SAMs. Inmates have to go through a long drawn-out process, filing complaint after complaint through internal administration appeals before they are allowed to raise matters in court. “I don’t know of any administration appeal that has been successful,” she said. Hamza did not receive mental or physical healthcare, she said. “He is in an abysmal condition.” Lewis said Hamza was being held in a cell for handicapped people that was unsuitable for him. He had amputations and diabetes, she said. “He was being forced to do things that he should not do and his wounds did not heal.” Hamza had dental problems because he had to open cans with his teeth, said Lewis. “That affects him on an extreme level.” Lewis said Hamza had been under SAMS for eight years post-trail and pre-trial. On one occasion, he was told he would be on SAMs for another year because he had made an “unapproved contact” by asking an approved contact to pass on a message: “Tell my one-year-old son that I love him.” Lewis said she had not always been able to visit Hamza as his attorney. “There were many times I was turned away because the two visiting rooms were in use by counsel, or there were lockdowns, and for various other reasons,” she added.