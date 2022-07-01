Assange appeals against Priti Patel’s extradition order

Julian Assange has filed an appeal against the Home Secretary’s decision to extradite him to the US to face hacking and espionage charges.

The appeal comes two weeks after Priti Patel signed an order to extradite the co-founder of WikiLeaks to the US.

The 50 year-old faces a maximum sentence of 175 years after being charged with 17 counts under the US Espionage Act for receiving and publishing classified government documents and one count under the Computer Fraud and Misuse Act.

Assange has been held in Belmarsh high security prison since 2019 when he was forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange’s legal team are expected to seek leave to re-open arguments that were originally rejected by the chief magistrate Vanessa Baraitser during Assange’s trial at Westminster Magistrates Court in 2001.