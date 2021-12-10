Julian Assange can be extradited to the US to face espionage and hacking charges, court rules

Julian Assange can be extradited to face hacking and espionage charges in the US the high court ruled today.

London’s high court accepted diplomatic assurances from the US that it would take measures to mitigate Assange’s risk of suicide.

The decision overturns an earlier ruling by a district judge in January that it would be “oppressive” to send Assange for trial in the US, where he would be at high risk of suicide.

The verdict is a major setback for the 50-year-old founder of Wikileaks in a case that Assange’s defence lawyers argue will have a chilling effect on press freedom.

Assange’s fiancée, Stela Morris said in a statement after the hearing that Assange would appeal the decision at the earliest possible moment.

She described the high court’s ruling as “dangerous and misguided” and a “grave miscarriage of justice.”

The high court has reversed a decision by a senior judge at Westminster Magistrate’s court who found that Assange had mental health conditions that would put him at risk in the harsh conditions he would face in US prisons.

Diplomatic assurances Giving the judgement, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, said that the US had given diplomatic assurances over Assange’s treatment in the US in a diplomatic note on 5 February 2021. “Assurances of this kind are solemn undertakings offered by one government to another,” he said. The judge said he was satisfied that the assurances exclude the possibility of Mr Assange being made subject to Special Administrative Measures (SAMS), or held at the ADX facility – a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado USA. The assurances applied either pre-trial or after any conviction, unless Assange “committed any act in future” which rendered him libel to detention in those conditions, he said. The US had also given an undertaking that it would consent to an application by Assange to be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence, if convicted. Assange would also receive “appropriate clinical and psychological treatment as recommended by a qualified treating physician” in a US prison. The court found that district judge Vanessa Baraitser should have notified the USA of her provisional view that Assange should not be extradited before her verdict in January, to give it the opportunity to give assurances to the court. The judge said that the court had the power to receive and consider the assurances “notwithstanding” that they were offered after the district judge gave her decision not to extradite Assange. The court directed the district judge to send the case to the secretary of state to make a final decision on extradition.