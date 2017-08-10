Vue Entertainment deploys automated monitoring of cinema IT

Cinema group Vue Entertainment has used monitoring software from Kaseya to support a more methodological approach to software asset management.

Mike Rozwadowski, architecture manager at Vue Entertainment, said the IT infrastructure for the entire business – including the 86 cinemas – was previously managed using Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.

Download this free guide Infographic: Future-proofing UK technology The shortage of technology and digital skills poses a real threat, affecting business leaders, owners and workers in some way every single day. Whilst technology provides an exciting economic and social opportunity, the current potential of the UK technology industry is restricted by the lack of tech and digital talent available. This presents a challenge for the future of UK business and our economy. Long term, we can put faith in changing educational curriculum but, for now, we believe the people who can work towards solving this challenge are already out there. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The company previously had to rely on Microsoft Excel spreadsheets if it wanted to check systems such as its point-of-sale (PoS) hardware. “This took a significant amount of time to maintain and it was very inefficient,” said Rozwadowski.

“We were always so busy with the daily upkeep, but by automating the majority of this allow process, we could concentrate more on overall strategy and forward-thinking projects,” he said.

Kaseya’s virtual storage appliance (VSA) endpoint monitoring and management system has been used to provide remote monitoring, and is now being rolled out at its outsourced first-line IT support helpdesk.

VSA monitors and maintains Vue’s systems in a proactive way, delivering advance warnings of any risk of failure to enable remediation before users are affected.

It is able to automatically run through a number of predefined scripts and policies to remove possible errors, and allow IT admins to pinpoint the root cause of problems in Vue Entertainment’s systems.

In the past, something needed to stop working before it was fixed. Now, with the help of VSA, Vue takes a proactive approach to IT maintenance and management.

Kaseya used the example of when disk space reaches a threshold. An email is first sent to notify the IT team and then, based on predefined procedures, VSA will resolve the issue by emptying a cache and send another email to the team to notify IT that the problem has been resolved.

Read more about IT asset management To reinvent IT, CIOs must go beyond current process-based approaches and equip their teams with the right information and tools, completely automate end-to-end workflows, and provide the business with the controls to govern IT.

As organisations become more reliant on IT, problems with IT systems are increasingly unacceptable. The response is to invest more in tools to reduce the impact and cost of critical IT events.

VSA is now used for almost any task that can be automated and controlled via a central dashboard, including software deployments, running regular maintenance checks on tills, kiosk management, monitoring disk space and patch management, according to Rozwadowski.

“Having a product which can detect a problem, log a ticket and then resolve it automatically is one of many powerful features under the hood,” he said.

Remote management has been one of the key features being used at Vue Entertainment. “If we need to remote onto a till, a kiosk or a manager’s PC to fix something behind the scenes, we use Kaseya Live Connect. With Live Connect, we can easily troubleshoot issues without having to disrupt our users,” said Rozwadowski.