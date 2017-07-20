Security Serious Week summit goes virtual

The 2017 Security Serious Week, aimed at helping organisations become more security-savvy, includes a series of high-level webinars and the second annual Unsung Heroes Awards ceremony.

Download this free guide WannaCry wake-up call The global ransomware attack in May 2017 affected more than 200,000 computers in over 150 countries, including in the UK where the NHS was forced to restrict operations and turn away patients. Is this wake-up call for businesses to finally pay serious attention to cyber security? This Computer Weekly Special Report analyses the risks of ransomware and provides best practices to protect from future WannaCry threats. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The event will run from 2 to 6 October to coincide with European Cyber Security Awareness Month. Over the course of the week, a number of events will take place to encourage businesses to take security more seriously.

The 2017 Security Serious Conference will consist of keynote-style webinars on the subject of building awareness and bridging the cyber skills gap through creativity and diversity.

The webinars will take place daily, with speakers on a range of subjects to help companies “think out of the box” and share creative and practical steps to organisations build, enhance and develop their own cyber security teams.

Webinar topics will include:

The (ISC) 2 Global Workforce Study;

Global Workforce Study; Incentives to make the UK a hub for cyber security firms;

Creative approaches to security recruitment;

Good cyber security personality traits;

How artificial intelligence could help bridge the security skills gap.

On the second day of Security Serious Week the UK’s “unsung heroes” in cyber security will be honoured at the free-to-attend Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards ceremony in London.

“Our unique format means people can nominate their customers, colleagues, friends or professors to be recognised for the fantastic – but often thankless – work they do behind the scenes saving their companies from cyber attacks and IT security-related threats,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, director of Eskenzi PR, the consultancy behind Security Serious Week.

“The Unsung Heroes Awards are about unearthing new talent and thanking all those incredible IT security professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes doing great work with a great night filled with laughs, meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces – and, of course, a drink or two.”

The awards are free to enter and aim to celebrate and reward hard-working individuals and teams who often go above and beyond the call of duty in their everyday jobs.

The awards recognise the people, not products, on the front lines of organisations battling cyber threats and often saving from disaster the companies they work for.

Nominations are open until 31 July 2017 and organisations, team leaders and colleagues are invited to enter anyone who meets the criteria for the 16 categories. Individuals can also enter themselves and may be nominated in up to three of the categories.

The categories are:

Fraud Fighter

Captain Compliance

Godfather of Security

Cyber Writer

Security Avengers

Best Security Awareness Campaign

Security Leader/Mentor

Apprentice/Rising Star

Best Educator

CISO Supremos in retail, CNI, finance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecoms and ISPs, and charity.

The Unsung Heroes Awards, started by Eskenzi PR, Smile on Fridays and the IT Security Guru, are backed by the cyber security industry, including Infosecurity Europe, the Department for Media, Culture & Sport, certification bodies such as (ISC)² and Crest, corporations including GlaxoSmithKline and Canon, and security suppliers such as FireMon, Corero, Lastline, Mimecast, Barracuda, SELabs, 1e and Gigamon.

“There are incredible individuals striving to keep the services we rely on safe from cyber criminals,” said Ian Glover, president of Crest, the not-for-profit accreditation and certification body for the technical information security industry.

“As an industry, we need to encourage the very best people to choose cyber security as a career path and show it in its best light as an extremely accessible yet challenging, exciting and rewarding one. This is why initiatives such as the Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards are so important.”