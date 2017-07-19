US bipartisan alliance to defend elections from cyber attack

The US is taking the cyber threat to elections seriously and has launched a bipartisan initiative to protect democratic processes from cyber attacks.

The Defending Digital Democracy (DDD) project was announced by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.

The project is to be co-led by the former campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney and experts from the national security and technology communities, including Facebook and Google.

The initiative aims to identify and recommend strategies, tools and technology to protect democratic processes and systems from cyber and information attacks.

“By creating a unique and bipartisan team comprised of top-notch political operatives and leaders in the cyber and national security world, DDD intends to offer concrete solutions to an urgent problem,” the Belfer Center said in a statement.

The project will be run by Eric Rosenbach, co-director of the Belfer Center and former chief of staff to secretary of defence Ash Carter.

Rosenbach recruited Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager, and Matt Rhoades, Mitt Romney’s 2012 campaign manager, to join DDD as Fellows and co-leaders.

“Americans across the political spectrum agree that political contests should be decided by the power of ideas, not the skill of foreign hackers,” said Rosenbach.

“Cyber deterrence starts with strong cyber defence, and this project brings together key partners in politics, national security and technology to generate innovative ideas to safeguard our key democratic institutions.”

Mook said that in the past two years, nearly every election on both sides of the Atlantic has been affected by foreign cyber attacks, including Hillary Clinton’s in 2016.

“Many foreign countries, and even terrorist organisations, exploit digital technology to advance their agendas and influence public narratives abroad. This project will find practical solutions to help both parties and civic institutions that are critical to our elections better secure themselves and become more resilient to attacks.”

Rhoades said cyber attacks on campaigns and elections are a threat to democracy and affect people of all political parties.

“Foreign actors could target any political party at any time, and that means we all need to work together to address these vulnerabilities. This project will bring together not just different parties and ideologies, but subject matter experts from cyber security, national security, technology and election administration to make a difference.”

The Belfer Center said the DDD project will help institutions fortify themselves against attacks by foreign nations and non-state actors aimed at influencing the outcome of and undermining confidence in elections by: developing solutions to share important threat information with technology providers, governments, and political organisations; and providing election administrators, election infrastructure providers, and campaign organisations with practical “playbooks” to improve their cyber security.

It also said the project will help institutions to develop strategies for how the US and other democracies can credibly deter hostile actors from engaging in cyber and information operations; assess emerging technologies, such as blockchain, that may improve the integrity of systems and processes vital to elections and democracy; and convene civic, technology and media leaders to develop best practices that can shield public discourse from adversarial information operations.

The DDD project has enlisted Marc Elias of Perkins Cole and Ben Ginsberg of Jones Day, two of the top Democratic and Republican election lawyers in the US to advise the project, along with a bipartisan senior advisory group made up of leaders in technology, cyber security and national security.

This advisory group includes Heather Adkins, director of information security and privacy at Google; Dmitri Alperovich, co-founder and CTO at CrowdStrike; Debora Plunkett, former director of the National Security Agency’s information assurance directorate; and Alex Stamos, chief security officer at Facebook.