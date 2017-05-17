Startup aims to improve web access for disabled people

Canada-based startup Essential Accessibility is taking steps to make web browsing and accessing online services easier for people with disabilities, and hopes to build out a substantial business with enterprises worldwide.

While recent years have seen many – though by no means sufficient – improvements to the physical built environment for disabled people, the digital environment has been left behind to some extent, said Essential Accessibility co-founder Simon Dermer.

Moreover, he told Computer Weekly, the laundry list of needs can be “very taxing” even for people who have a solid family support system, appropriate levels of state aid or insurance to fall back on.

“People with physical limitations don’t always have access to the same resources as, say, Stephen Hawking. If you can’t afford it, you’re out of luck,” he said.

Togther with his co-founder, Dermer, who has a background in rehabilitative and long-term care, set out to address the lack of attention paid to how disabled people navigate the online world.

“We were able to form a global coalition of private and public sector organisations, who came together to create an inclusive web experience,” said Dermer.

The core of its proposition is a desktop browser and smartphone application that has grown out of technology originally developed to help quadriplegics use a computer, made free to users with support from Essential’s partner organisations.

The application aggregates multiple potential hands-free modes of interacting with a computer – such as voice control, or input using a joystick – so that pretty much anybody who has difficulty typing, moving a mouse, reading a screen or interacting with a touchscreen can use the web easily.

Read more about IT for disabled people Both customer and supply side IT organisations need to consider the needs of disabled people when embarking on new procurements, according to a 2016 study.

The government’s Inclusive Technology Prize is using innovative IT to address some of the day-to-day challenges faced by disabled people in Britain.

That includes people living with arthritis, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinsons, to name but a few.

“It’s like having a shopping cart of digital accessibility solutions with you,” said Dermer. “There is no single way to approach accessibility, but by bundling it we can give a comprehensive solution.”