Cyber action plan kicks off to ‘supercharge’ UK security sector

Westminster is today unveiling a cyber growth action plan to set a path forward for the UK’s burgeoning cyber security industry – which already makes £13.2bn in revenues every year, supporting over 67,000 jobs – and “supercharge” its future.

The coming months will see experts from the defence and technology sectors come together under the plan’s auspices – led by the University of Bristol and Imperial College London’s Centre for Sectoral Economic Performance (CSEP) – to examine the UK’s cyber sector and create a roadmap for future growth.

This exercise will culminate in a series of recommendations – hopefully later in the summer – to feed into the forthcoming national cyber strategy, which the government says is central to its plan for change.

Among other things, this review will cover areas such as the supply and demand of security goods and services to understand where there may be opportunities for growth, trends to jump on, and ideas to capitalise on, such as around artificial intelligence and quantum cryptography.

Project leader Simon Shiu, professor of cyber security at the University of Bristol and leading the project, said: “The UK cyber sector is successful and growing, but so too are the challenges as demonstrated by recent events which have affected businesses and consumers.

“Based on input from all parts of the cyber sector, this project will make independent recommendations to accelerate growth in cyber, but also to increase cyber resilience in the other sectors critical to UK security, industry and prosperity.”

Nigel Brandon, dean of the faculty of engineering at Imperial, added: “The CSEP at Imperial is uniquely placed to work with the University of Bristol on this important work in a rapidly growing and key sector for the UK economy. This work is aligned with our ambition to help drive economic growth by boosting the UK’s innovation capacity, productivity and competitiveness.”

More funding for startups Alongside the main thought leadership exercise, the plan also unlocks a total of £16m in new funding to support cyber innovation and turn ideas into moneymaking businesses. A £10m slice of this funding will flow through the CyberASAP accelerator backed by UK Research and Innovation and Innovate UK to fund its work through to the end of the decade, with the aim of generating 25 new UK cyber spin-outs and £30m in investment. The remaining £6m will be allocated to supporting cyber startups and small and medium-sized enterprises through the successful Cyber Runway scheme that helps new security businesses grow into new markets abroad.