Open standards will ease GDPR risk, says Kantara

The use of open standards can help organisations comply with requirements of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), says Colin Wallis, Executive Director of the Kantara Initiative.

“A key requirement of the GDPR is gathering user consent for collecting personal data, which is an example of where an open specification can be used effectively,” he told Computer Weekly.

Currently, the most extreme use of personal data online is by advertising technology companies to identify which browsers to target with specific ads.

This is the reason the Kantara Initiative – which creates specifications where none exist to meet market needs – chose consent as the basis for one of its specifications.

The Kantara Initiative is a global consortium with private and public sector members dedicated to improving standardisation and best practice relating to digital identity and personal data.

Advertising technology firms typically use cookie matching to select which browser ads are delivered, which means cookies are inspected and those with the right profile are selected.

“But this use of personal data will no longer be allowed by the GDPR,” said Wallis, which has prompted some ad tech firms to lobby Brussels to recognise advertising as a legitimate purpose for gathering data.