Mobile software is replacing bank branches and cash as youngsters prefer apps

Mobile banking apps are used by 69% of young people to manage their finances in the UK, which goes some way to justify the branch closures being made by the UK’s large banks.

Download this free guide It's no longer a choice Mobility is here to stay as part of enterprise digital transformation. Learn how to build a solid strategy for mobile enterprise applications. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Just over half (53%) of those between the ages of 18 and 34, known as millennials, are using these mobile apps regularly, according to research of 2,000 people in the UK by Visa.

In the UK as a whole, taking in all age groups, it found 38% regularly use apps to bank. The British Banking Association recently revealed over 19 million people in the UK regularly logged on to mobile banking apps in 2016.

With banks reducing the number of branches and support staff, mobile apps are becoming more important for customer services. Figures from the European Banking Federation (EBF), which include the UK, revealed more than 9,000 bank branches were closed in 2016, and more than 50,000 people working at those banks lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, the ability to make small, quick payments to people is reducing the need for cash. The Visa survey revealed that 59% of British millennials have made a peer-to-peer payment to somebody on their phone. This is on top of less demand for cash as a result of contactless card and phone payments increasingly used to pay for low cost items.

Again, it is millennials driving the payment revolution. Only 30% of the total surveyed group have made peer-to-peer payments.

In July 2017, research by the British Retail Consortium revealed cash is no longer the most used payment method at UK retailers. Driven by contactless technology, debit cards accounted for more of the 19 billion total transactions in 2016.

Read more about app based banking The number of people banking from their mobile phones is increasing as more services are made available through the channel.

Thousands of people a week are downloading a new banking app on their smartphones to sign up for the services of app-based challenger Starling Bank.

UAE bank’s new account is based on a smartphone app that is designed to learn and adopt to customer preferences.

Jonathan Vaux, executive director of Innovation Partnerships at Visa, said that until relatively recently, simple transactions such as transferring money between accounts meant visiting a bank branch in person.

“We are now seeing banks embrace the flexibility offered by apps to reduce the pain points for customers and allowing them to stay on top of their finances while on the move. In essence, anyone with a smartphone or tablet is now able to take their bank branch with them wherever they go.”