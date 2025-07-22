Hitachi Vantara claims Hitachi iQ the most complete AI stack

Among storage player claims about how well-suited their products are to AI workloads, Hitachi Vantara has a unique backstory to support its arguments. Namely, that the Japanese array maker is part of a giant manufacturing conglomerate that makes everything from nuclear power stations and high-speed trains, to air conditioners and household appliances, and handles its data using Hitachi Vantara products.

Also key to the narrative is that the company offers a converged infrastructure portfolio – Hitach iQ – that combines Nvidia GPUs and Enterprise AI software with Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One storage arrays, Hammerspace file storage and data orchestration, Hitachi Vantara server products, plus Cisco networking equipment.

“Our group uses Nvidia’s Omniverse digital twin ecosystem, which provides training data for AI that allows for development and extension of robotic capacity in manufacturing,” said CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara, Jason Hardy.

Converged infrastructure for AI Meanwhile, Hitachi Vantara’s AI converged product family, Hitachi iQ, is a complete converged infrastructure that can go from one to 16 SuperMicro servers, each with eight Nvidia GPUs for AI processing using Nvidia’s HGX configuration. Then there are multiple Hitachi HA G3 servers that share the (object storage) contents of VSP One array nodes. Some of these servers run the Nvidia AI Enterprise software layer in Kubernetes containers. Others run Hammerspace storage software that allows parallelised access between GPUs and storage. Finally, Cisco Nexus switches connect the whole thing. Regarding the role of the VSP One array – the flagship of the Hitachi Vantara array family – it is connected to Hammerspace servers to provide object storage to the bulk of the data which these servers distribute in file mode.