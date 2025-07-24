Monzo’s £21m fine highlights banks’ cyber security failures

Monzo’s recent £21m fine over customer verification failures highlights the cyber security and privacy shortcomings of popular personal finance apps and the importance of good cyber hygiene, experts have said.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently determined that, between October 2018 and August 2020, the challenger bank lacked sufficient “anti-financial crime systems and controls” for signing up new customers, assessing any risks they posed and identifying fraudulent transactions.

While this fine wasn’t in relation to a single cyber security incident, it underscored vulnerabilities that could be exploited by criminals to commit acts of cyber crime and fraud. Namely, Monzo customers were able to create accounts using implausible details, such as putting Buckingham Palace as their address.

Meanwhile, insufficient risk assessments resulted in more than 34,000 high-risk customers joining the bank – a threat exacerbated by the lack of transaction monitoring systems, meaning financial crime could go unnoticed by the bank.

These failings by Monzo come as financial crime continues to increase in volume and sophistication. According to UK Finance figures, there were 3.31 million financial fraud cases in 2024, and £1.17bn was lost as a result.

And they should serve as a “reminder” that challenger banks, though more digitally inclined than traditional institutions, don’t always prioritise cyber security and data privacy, according to Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at antivirus specialist ESET.

He said the bank made “serious internal errors” regarding its cyber security posture, such as failing to follow “Know Your Customer” principles. These comprise procedures to verify customer identity and identify associated risks, such as money laundering and other types of organised crime. “Monzo has arguably grown at scale whilst scaling back on areas to save money that traditional banking once strived in,” said Moore.

Santander fine Of course, Monzo isn’t the only major bank that has come under scrutiny from regulators over compliance breaches. Three years ago, Santander was slapped with a £107.7m fine by the FCA over several years’ worth of anti-money laundering blunders. And, separately, just last year, it experienced a catastrophic data breach that impacted 30 million of its customers. Breaches of this nature can be highly damaging to consumers as personal finance apps contain sensitive data such as bank account and credit card information, in addition to personally identifiable information such as full names, addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers, said Rajvardhan Oak, an applied scientist at Microsoft and a cyber security researcher at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). He said that by breaching personal finance apps and exploiting the sensitive customer data they hold, cyber criminals can go on to commit “identity theft, financial fraud, or even long-term credit damage”.